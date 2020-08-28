As countries continue to debate regarding guidelines that would require the use of face masks, evidence from studies show it can reduce the rate of coronavirus infections. However, in-depth studies have shown that certain types of face masks might be more effective than others. As such, experts are now looking into how well LG's new product can perform amid the pandemic. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is scheduled to release later in the fourth quarter of 2020 in certain markets.

Currently, 2,000 units of this advanced face mask are being used by staff at the Severance Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Executive Vice President Lee Gam-gyu stated: "Amid the protracting COVID-19 pandemic, the company hopes the electronic mask helps medical staff who have to work wearing masks for many hours." So far, feedback from those who have tried it is yet to be published.

In a press release from LG, the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will officially make its debut at the IFA 2020 in Berlin, Germany next week. Unlike regular N95 and surgical masks, which are disposable, it features two user-replaceable H13 HEPA filters. The company confirms that these are similar to the ones used by the brand's other home air purifier catalogue.

"The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits," stated LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company President Dan Song. "At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it's important that we're able to offer solutions that add measureable value."

It appears the engineers behind this innovative face mask hope to make breathing more comfortable for the user. The system is equipped with twin three-speed fans that regulate and adjust via a respiratory sensor which apparently "detects the cycle and volume of the wearer's breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly."

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier runs on an 820 mAh rechargeable battery and can operate for up to eight hours in low mode and two hours if set on high mode. Moreover, it charges via its proprietary carrying case, which also sanitises the face mask with the help of UV-LED lighting. Through Bluetooth connectivity, it can interface with LG's ThinQ companion app for iOS and Android.