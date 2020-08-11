The body of homeless man Jean-Pierre Renaud was discovered on February 26 this year, nearly 30 years since his death. Investment banker Jean-Bernard Lafonta purchased a property in Paris, France, and the discovery was made when workers went to renovate the mansion. A murder investigation into Renaud's death was launched after knife wounds were found on the corpse. Even though the body was promptly removed, the renovation work is yet to resume.

The mansion in Faubourg Saint-Germain, which had been used by the French nobility before becoming unoccupied since the 1980s, was sold back in January. Lafonta paid €35.1m (£31.5m) for the sprawling property which he wants to convert into an office building. Work on the mansion started in February before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Towards the end of the month, workers made a startling discovery. In the basement of the 17,000 square foot building under piles of rubble were human remains. The police were informed of the findings. They undertook the task of identifying the body and figuring out how it got there. Even though the body was discovered in February the discovery was just recently made public.

Examination of the body proved that the victim had broken bones and knife wounds. The police launched a murder investigation based on the reports. Eventually, the police found documents which helped them identify their murder victim. He is believed to be the alcoholic homeless man, Renaud.

Examination of the corpse also helped the police get a timeline of the murder. Based on the report, Renaud was killed around 30 years ago. However, the authorities are uncertain if he was murdered on the property or if the murderer hid the body in the unused mansion. Police informed Renaud's next of kin of his death. It is speculated that the murderer has already passed away, a police source stated.

The Daily Mail pointed out that the property where Renaud was found is a short distance away from the French Prime Minister's official residence.

Work on the property was halted due to the discovery, then by the COVID-19 lockdown. Workers are scheduled to return to the property after summer.