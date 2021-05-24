"Coronation Street" star Colson Smith, who has impressed fans with his incredible body transformation in the last few months, is now ready to share his weight loss journey with the rest of the world.

Smith, best known for his portrayal of Craig Tinker on the ITV sitcom, has documented his fitness plan and diet changes over the last 18 months in a new film titled "Bored of Being The Fat Kid," which is scheduled to come out on YouTube on June 2. The actor, who joined Corrie in 2011 at the mere age of 11, confessed that he hated reading negative comments about his bodyweight from a young age and therefore decided to do something about it, reports The Mirror.

"I was always the fat kid. In most of my social situations, social circles, that's just who I was. And it's kind of the identity that I ended up with. I made that conscious decision. I was ready to kind of change that identity and I was ready to move on from it," he explained.

"I guess the main thing I've learned is who Colson is, I've learned to like myself and I've learned to trust myself. I've learned to believe in myself and I'm now really enjoying life. And it's changed my entire outlook and I say a lot of that is down to running and the routine and being healthy," the 22-year-old added.

Discussing his food habits prior to the tremendous weight loss, Smith admitted that he was "self-harming" himself with food. He recalled: "My routine (before) was very difficult as I kind of left my parents at 17 to live in Manchester, which was away from home. And when everyone else was at uni, I'm sat on bloody Deliveroo every night. So I kind of had got myself into a really unhealthy position where food was a self-harm to me."

The actor added that he chose comfort at the time and did not realise the "damage" he was doing to himself, but now, he has changed all of that without realising that he has changed. He said that the changes in his body have brought changes to his life as well, as he has grown from "a 10-year-old who used to be best mates with a dinner lady so he got more food, to being the 22-year-old who's now putting himself first and wants to get the most that he can get out of his life basically."

"I want to respect myself and the way I want to look after myself," Smith said, adding that his relationship with food is now a lot better than it was before.

"It was negative. It was bingey. It was probably an eating disorder. It was self-harm. But I talk about that more in the documentary," he said.