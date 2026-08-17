ChatGPT conversations could become significant evidence in the case against a Massachusetts teenager accused of killing his mother and younger brother after prosecutors revealed that he allegedly used the chatbot to create violent stories about his family.

Arjun Aravind, 17, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his 45-year-old mother, Sudha Venkatesan, and 14-year-old brother, Siddharth Aravind. Authorities say his recent online activity included questions, fictional characters and gothic-style narratives that appeared to involve threats against his relatives.

Prosecutors have not accused ChatGPT of causing the deaths. However, the disclosure raises a potentially important legal question: can conversations with an artificial intelligence platform help establish planning, intent or a defendant's state of mind?

Prosecutors Reveal Alleged ChatGPT Activity

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said the teenager had recently demonstrated behaviour that investigators considered concerning.

According to Ryan, Aravind used ChatGPT to construct fantasy stories about family members being killed. The conversations allegedly included hypothetical questions and fictional characters that appeared to resemble threats against his own family.

Authorities have not released the complete conversations or explained precisely how investigators obtained them. It remains unclear whether the information came from a seized device, browser records, saved account history or data requested from the platform.

That distinction could become important if prosecutors attempt to present the exchanges during a trial.

The defence may argue that fictional writing, disturbing searches or hypothetical questions do not prove that someone intended to commit a real crime. Prosecutors, however, could seek to place the conversations alongside physical evidence, witness accounts and the events surrounding the deaths.

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Mother and Brother Found Inside Family Home

Police discovered 14-year-old Siddharth Aravind on the first floor of the family's home in Acton, Massachusetts. His mother, 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan, was found in the basement. Both had suffered significant traumatic injuries.

Newly disclosed evidence has revealed that investigators also recovered a laptop stained with blood and a bent metal utensil.

Authorities are examining whether the utensil was used during either assault, although it has not been officially confirmed as the murder weapon.

The precise causes of death remain subject to findings from the medical examiner. Investigators are also analysing the laptop and other evidence collected from the property as they attempt to reconstruct when the attacks occurred and establish what happened inside the home.

Arjun Aravind, 17, was missing when officers arrived, along with his mother's Honda Accord. He was later found inside the vehicle in nearby Wayland and arrested.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and remains held without bail.

Can AI Chats Be Used in Court?

Digital conversations can potentially be introduced in criminal proceedings when prosecutors establish that they are authentic, relevant and connected to the defendant.

ChatGPT records could be treated similarly to internet searches, text messages, emails or handwritten notes. Prosecutors might argue that the conversations reveal preparation, knowledge or intent, particularly if they contain details resembling the alleged crime.

Their existence alone would not prove guilt. A court would need to consider who created the prompts, whether the records were complete and whether fictional content accurately reflected the user's intentions.

Defence lawyers could also argue that creative writing is ambiguous and that isolated extracts become misleading when removed from their wider context.

No court has yet ruled that Aravind's alleged chatbot activity is admissible evidence. The prosecution must first authenticate the conversations and explain their connection to the killings.

Teen Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charges

Aravind faces two counts of murder and two counts of assault and battery on a family or household member. He also faces allegations involving unauthorised vehicle use and motor vehicle theft.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was ordered to be held without bail.

The case remains at an early stage, and Aravind is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Investigators are continuing to examine his devices, online activity and the physical evidence recovered after his arrest.

The proceedings could eventually help determine how courts treat AI conversations when prosecutors argue that fictional chatbot exchanges reveal something about an alleged real-world crime.