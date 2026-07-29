A Los Angeles judge ordered 21-year-old indie-pop musician D4vd murder case preliminary hearing to stand trial, following harrowing testimony regarding the Celeste Rivas Hernandez trial air fresheners and the forensic evidence.

During a five-day preliminary proceeding at the Los Angeles Superior Court that began on Monday, July 27, 2026, state prosecutors presented chilling evidence that a medical examiner detected an overpowering decomposition odour outside the examination room before the remains arrived.

Authorities revealed that investigators recovered 11 commercial air fresheners packed inside the impounded Tesla where the victim's remains were discovered.

Facing special-circumstance charges including first-degree murder, continuous child sexual abuse, and unlawful mutilation of human remains, the accused artist maintains a plea of not guilty. This shocking case has gripped global audiences, raising urgent questions about celebrity conduct, police investigations, and accountability within the modern music industry.

The hearing followed the grim discovery of Rivas' dismembered and decomposing remains in a Tesla that had been towed to a Hollywood yard in September last year.

Medical Examiner's Account Piles Pressure on D4vd

During the hearing, prosecutors detailed graphic evidence aimed at persuading the judge that there was a strong case to move forward. One of the most striking moments came from Dr Grant Ho of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, who described what he encountered when Rivas' remains arrived for autopsy.

According to his testimony, the odour from the teen's body was so intense that it was detectable in the hallway before the remains were even brought into the examination room. In the careful language of a medical professional, that kind of detail is not offered lightly. It goes directly to the question of how long Rivas' body may have been left to decompose and how impossible it would have been, prosecutors suggest, for anyone near the vehicle not to notice.

The courtroom had already been shown gruesome photographs of Rivas' dismembered and decomposing remains. Those images were not released publicly, but their effect on those present was reinforced by Ho's description of the 'overwhelming' smell.

Prosecutors have leaned on that sensory detail because it connects back to the moment the case began: a tow yard worker reporting an odour that would not go away.

Investigators later found Rivas' remains inside the Tesla. Prosecutors told the court the car was 'loaded' with air fresheners, a total of 11. The implication, though not proved at this stage, is obvious enough.

Jurors in any eventual trial are likely to hear prosecutors argue that such a number points to an attempt to conceal the smell of decomposition rather than an unusually enthusiastic approach to keeping a car fresh.

Air Fresheners, Special-Circumstance Murder and What Lies Ahead for D4vd

After hearing from 12 witnesses in all, the judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for D4vd to be held to answer on all charges. Under California procedure, that decision does not amount to a finding of guilt. It simply means a jury will now be asked to weigh the allegations in a full trial, which must begin within 90 days.

The stakes could hardly be higher. D4vd is facing a murder charge with 'special circumstances,' a legal label that opens the door to capital punishment. Prosecutors have not yet said whether they will seek the death penalty and are under no obligation to decide publicly until later in the process. For now, they have only confirmed that the special‑circumstance allegation remains in place.

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Alongside the murder count, he is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty to every charge.

There was no new statement from his legal team in the hearing reported, but by entering those pleas he is formally denying all wrongdoing and forcing the state to prove each allegation beyond reasonable doubt.

The combination of offences paints an exceptionally dark picture, though it is one assembled entirely from the prosecution's side at this stage.

Defence Strategy and Upcoming Court Proceedings

As the legal teams prepare for the upcoming arraignment, defence attorneys intend to scrutinise forensic testing procedures and challenge the reliability of digital communication logs introduced during the preliminary phase.

The tragic case continues to dominate headlines, serving as a sombre reminder of the complexities surrounding high-profile criminal prosecutions. The judicial process will resume shortly as both sides prepare for opening arguments in court.