A 17-year-old from Acton, Massachusetts, has been charged with murdering his mother and younger brother, and prosecutors say that before the killings, he used ChatGPT to build fictional stories about the deaths of his own family.

Arjun Aravind pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Thursday and is being held without bail. Authorities have not alleged that the chatbot caused or encouraged the killings.

The case, in an affluent suburb west of Boston, has drawn wider attention because of the role the artificial intelligence tool is alleged to have played in the lead-up to the deaths. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the teenager had shown concerning behaviour recently, including using the internet and ChatGPT to generate what she described as "Gothic novel-kind of stories" involving the killing of his family.

What Prosecutors Say the Investigation Found

The details come from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and statements made by prosecutors in court. According to the DA, Aravind had 'recently been demonstrating some concerning behavior, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasy stories regarding the killing of his family', Ryan told reporters.

Ryan described the material as fiction that circled a single subject. 'He was engaged in the use of ChatGPT in creating fantasy stories, kind of the Gothic novel kind of stories, asking questions, creating characters, asking what about this, if this happened to that, and they seem to appear to relate to threats to his family not surviving,' she said.

Authorities have not publicly released the full ChatGPT conversations, making it unclear from the currently available record exactly what Aravind allegedly asked the chatbot or how it responded.

Prosecutors said in court that there were 'obvious signs of a physical and violent struggle' in the home and that the victims suffered blunt-force trauma. The exact causes and manners of death remain pending with the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Crucially, authorities have not claimed that ChatGPT caused or directed the killings, only that its use formed part of the concerning behaviour they documented.

The Timeline of a Welfare Check and a Manhunt

The deaths came to light through a missed appointment. Just after 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, a tutor arrived at the family's home on Martha Lane for a scheduled session, could not get inside and contacted Aravind's father. He then tried unsuccessfully to reach his family before asking Acton police to carry out a welfare check.

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Officers found 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan in the finished basement and her 14-year-old son, Siddharth Aravind, on the first floor of the house.Investigators determined that the mother had last been seen by her husband when he left for work around 7 a.m. and that the younger son had returned home shortly after noon, though the precise timing of the deaths has not been established.

Aravind was not at the home when officers arrived, prompting an overnight manhunt that ended with his arrest in nearby Wayland early on Wednesday. Police found him inside his mother's Honda Accord after responding to an unrelated alarm at a nearby business.

Alongside the two murder counts, he faces two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without authority and motor vehicle theft. Prosecutors also said investigators recovered items from the vehicle that corresponded with evidence at the murder scene

An Untested Case and a Broader Alarm About AI

Aravind's lawyer urged caution about the narrative taking shape around her client. His defence has entered a not-guilty plea, and none of the allegations against him has been tested at trial.

The investigation into his online activity is also continuing, leaving unanswered questions about the precise nature and extent of his interactions with ChatGPT before the killings. OpenAI, the San Francisco company that makes ChatGPT, has been contacted for comment by multiple news organisations covering the case.

The company has faced separate awsuits and mounting questions over how its chatbot handles conversations that touch on violence and self-harm. However, the existence of ChatGPT conversations involving violent fictional scenarios does not, on its own, establish that the technology contributed to the alleged killings.

Aravind is due back in court in September. Because he is 17, aspects of how the case proceeds may turn on his age, and further court proceedings are expected to provide more information about the evidence prosecutors say links him to the killings.

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