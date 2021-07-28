Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, may be living in a humble home but his earnings as co-conservator of her estate are said to be at $16,000 monthly.

Mathew Rosengart, who represents the singer in court amid her conservatorship battle, said that Jamie has been living off his daughter's money for the past 12 years. In court documents filed on Monday, he alleged that he has been paying himself the staggering amount since 2009.

"Mr. Spears has profited handsomely from his daughter's conservatorship. By way of illustration only, since at least 2009, Mr. Spears has been paying himself $16,000 per month from Ms. Spears's Estate, $2,000 more than he has allotted to Ms. Spears," the lawyer wrote in court documents reviewed by Insider.

Not only that, Rosengart revealed that Britney's dad "also pays himself an additional $2,000 per month for office expenses— again, from Ms. Spears's Estate." He reportedly started to profit from the singer after he was removed as a "temporary" conservator of her estate.

"In addition to that monthly compensation, Mr. Spears has paid himself a share of the revenues generated by Ms. Spears's performances. He reportedly received 1.5% of the gross revenues generated by Ms. Spears's performances and merchandise sales associated with her highly successful multi-year Las Vegas residency," the attorney wrote in the filing.

Britney reportedly earned about $137.7 million from her Las Vegas residency, plus merchandise sales, and Jamie received a cut of an estimated $2.1 million. Rosengart alleged that the 69-year old also received a 2.95% commission on his daughter's revenues from her 2011 "Femme Fatale" tour, which was calculated to be around $500,000.

The lawyer argued that Jamie should not have been given the commission because he was neither Britney's manager, agent, or a professional from the music industry. He reiterated that Britney's dad is a co-conservator of her estate and his "role is to be burdened by, rather than benefit from, the conservatorship."

Rosengart's filing is in line with a petition to remove the father-of-three as co-conservator of Britney's estate for the past 13 years. Instead, the singer had asked the court to appoint Jason Rubin, a CPA at Certified Strategies Inc. in Woodland Hills, California. The lawyer called the move an "objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance."