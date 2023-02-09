It has been nearly a month since the release of "Spare" on Jan. 10 and the royals have yet to comment on the damaging revelations Prince Harry shared. But their silence could be a good thing, according to a royal author, who claimed that it could pave the way for a reconciliation with the duke.

The royal family has not publicly commented on the contents of the book. Prince William and Kate Middleton refused to answer a reporter who asked them if they have read it during a public outing on Jan. 12. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla also chose to carry on with their public duties. Suffice to say, they have kept to the royal mantra of "never complain, never explain."

The Duke of Sussex, in his interview with Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes," had said his family's "silence is betrayal." But not according to Valentine Low, author of "Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor." He told People magazine that the royals refused to comment on "Spare" because they do not want to attract any more royal drama that could delay any chance of reconciliation with the duke.

He said, "They didn't want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute. They know that anything said in a statement or a briefing would prolong it."

Low added, "They wanted it to calm down as soon as possible. The longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation."

Meanwhile, the magazine cited an unnamed royal source who claimed that "Prince William is the most upset and needs time to calm down" following his brother's criticism in "Spare." The publication claimed that the rift between the two royal brothers has only led to "fatigue" and "recognition that something — or someone — must bridge the divide."

But Prince Harry made it clear in his promotional interviews for "Spare" that he wants his family to take accountability and apologise to him and his wife, Meghan Markle. If they refuse, then there is only one thing that he and the duchess can do and that is to move forward with their lives not expecting any reconciliation with the royals.