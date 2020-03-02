Shortly after several participants announced their withdrawal from this year's Game Developers Conference, the organisers assured attendees that it will continue despite the rising international COVID-19 cases. However, the number of companies that are pulling out finally urged those in control to make an unfortunate decision. It was reported that GDC 2020 has been effectively postponed until later this year. Sony, Epic, Facebook, Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Amazon, Unity, and Microsoft among others have all dropped out as a safety precaution for its employees.

The original date of the annual gaming-related expo was scheduled for March 16 to 20, in San Francisco, California, as noted by Polygon. However, it was only recently when Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic. Despite having no recorded cases of infection, the official pointed out that this would give emergency services more power in the instance that some individuals get infected.

The group handling the GDC 2020, reportedly issued a statement on Friday. It seems that it will be moved to much later date or until the COVID-19 spread is ultimately contained. "After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we've made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March," as indicated by the management.

"Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we're genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time," the statement continued.

Companies that have already registered as well as attendees will be issued refunds. Furthermore, those that have already prepared a video presentation are encouraged to share them so that it will be uploaded on the official GDC YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated annual awarding segments of the event will apparently continue via Twitch. These are the Game Developers Choice Awards and the Independent Games Festival. The unexpected rain check for GDC 2020 was announced shortly after Unity and Epic Games confirmed their respective withdrawal. Many were supposedly speculating that Sony would reveal the PS5 at the expo, but precautions against COVID-19 are forcing the company to reschedule.