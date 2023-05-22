Google set to make screen recording feature more private with Android 14
The current Android version does not provide an option to hide sensitive information during screen recording.
The highly anticipated Android 14 OS will reportedly bring some significant upgrades to screen recording. Understandably, there's a lot of hype surrounding Google's upcoming mobile operating system. So, leakers and tipsters are sparing no effort to divulge key details about Android 14 ahead of its official unveiling.
To recap, Android 14 Developer Preview 2 revealed a myriad of features about the upcoming OS last month. Notably, users will be able to drag and drop files in the new OS. Also, Android 14 will support simultaneous app launch in split-screen. Ahead of its official announcement, one of the Android 14 operating system's privacy features has also been revealed.
Freelance journalist Mishaal Rahman had a hands-on experience with the full demo of Android 14 OS. According to Rahman, who has a reputation for sharing details about Android OS before official announcements, Google has updated the screen recording feature of its next-gen operating system. Apparently, the privacy-focused OS will now hide your incoming notifications and personal data while recording your screen.
Screen recording upgrades coming to the new Android OS
The existing Android OS allows users to hide touches and turn the sound off, but there's no option to hide sensitive information that pops up while recording. However, that's about to change with Android 14. Reportedly, Android 14 will enable users to hide incoming notifications.
In fact, Rahman claims that the screen recording app on Android 14 will have a new option that will let you record only a single app. You can access a list of recently opened apps simply by tapping the screen recorder. Similarly, you can check out the complete list of apps. Notably, the screen will turn black as soon as you exit the specific app you're recording.
The recording screen will remain black until you reopen the app, according to a report by GizChina. So, none of the information on your screen, other apps, or texts will get recorded. As another option, Android 14 will allow you to record everything except the incoming notifications. As if that weren't enough, the new OS will let you hide the entire status bar of the system while recording.
However, Google has not confirmed these speculations yet. So, it will be interesting to see whether the new screen recording upgrade will arrive with Android 14. Nonetheless, the new OS is set to offer a slew of highly useful features. So, let's take a look at some of these rumoured Android 14 features.
Tracker prevention, Find My Device
Your Android device will warn you if an unidentified tracker is following you. In addition to that, it will help you locate the tracker. Moreover, the Find My Device app recently got a new UI that matches Android's latest design.
According to a Beebom report, it is slated to receive a few new features this fall. Find My Phone will start supporting more devices and will come in handy for tracking your phones and accessories.
App cloning
Android users have restlessly been waiting for the App Cloning feature for a while now. So, you do not have to download app cloning utilities that usually have a lot of spyware since Google is reportedly planning to add an App Cloning utility in Android 14. To those unaware, app cloning lets you use two instances of an app.
Magic Compose
Google is expected to add the Magic Compose feature to the Messages app later this summer. This feature is similar to the "Help me write" AI generative features that the company showed off at Google I/O 2023. You can use the Magic Compose feature to write your text messages in various moods in the Messages app.
Google will be releasing a stable version of Android 14 in the coming months. The company will reveal more details about the new operating system's features ahead of its official announcement. Meanwhile, the second beta version of the software is available. The software is set to roll out to eligible devices starting from Pixel 4a 5G to Pixel 7 series.
This article is copyrighted by International Business Times, the business news leader
-
Wendy's and Google Cloud seek to reach new heights with drive-throughs
-
PSG identify Lionel Messi's replacement, could spoil Barca's summer plans
-
Kenyan starvation cult update: Death toll exceeds 200 as search continues
-
Royal watchers accuse Kate Middleton of 'faking' piano number for Eurovision
-
Record number of Indian-owned companies in the UK ahead of UK-India free trade agreement