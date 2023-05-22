The highly anticipated Android 14 OS will reportedly bring some significant upgrades to screen recording. Understandably, there's a lot of hype surrounding Google's upcoming mobile operating system. So, leakers and tipsters are sparing no effort to divulge key details about Android 14 ahead of its official unveiling.

To recap, Android 14 Developer Preview 2 revealed a myriad of features about the upcoming OS last month. Notably, users will be able to drag and drop files in the new OS. Also, Android 14 will support simultaneous app launch in split-screen. Ahead of its official announcement, one of the Android 14 operating system's privacy features has also been revealed.

Looks like Android 14 will finally let you use system navigation while you're dragging & drop items.



That is, you can take a photo or text from one app, open another app and drop it there.

(Previously, this was only possible in split screen.)



*Just like on iOS* pic.twitter.com/bolwp3aE6E — Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) May 18, 2023

Freelance journalist Mishaal Rahman had a hands-on experience with the full demo of Android 14 OS. According to Rahman, who has a reputation for sharing details about Android OS before official announcements, Google has updated the screen recording feature of its next-gen operating system. Apparently, the privacy-focused OS will now hide your incoming notifications and personal data while recording your screen.

Screen recording upgrades coming to the new Android OS

The existing Android OS allows users to hide touches and turn the sound off, but there's no option to hide sensitive information that pops up while recording. However, that's about to change with Android 14. Reportedly, Android 14 will enable users to hide incoming notifications.

In fact, Rahman claims that the screen recording app on Android 14 will have a new option that will let you record only a single app. You can access a list of recently opened apps simply by tapping the screen recorder. Similarly, you can check out the complete list of apps. Notably, the screen will turn black as soon as you exit the specific app you're recording.

Hands-on: I finally got this fully working, so here's a full demo of Android 14's new partial screen recording feature.



This feature lets you record a single app without any System UI elements or notifications appearing in the video!



(Resulting video in the follow-up reply.) pic.twitter.com/T7cCFJK13N — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 19, 2023

The recording screen will remain black until you reopen the app, according to a report by GizChina. So, none of the information on your screen, other apps, or texts will get recorded. As another option, Android 14 will allow you to record everything except the incoming notifications. As if that weren't enough, the new OS will let you hide the entire status bar of the system while recording.

However, Google has not confirmed these speculations yet. So, it will be interesting to see whether the new screen recording upgrade will arrive with Android 14. Nonetheless, the new OS is set to offer a slew of highly useful features. So, let's take a look at some of these rumoured Android 14 features.

Tracker prevention, Find My Device

Your Android device will warn you if an unidentified tracker is following you. In addition to that, it will help you locate the tracker. Moreover, the Find My Device app recently got a new UI that matches Android's latest design.

Google Find My Device will work even when your smartphone is switched off in Android 14. 😍 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 6, 2023

According to a Beebom report, it is slated to receive a few new features this fall. Find My Phone will start supporting more devices and will come in handy for tracking your phones and accessories.

App cloning

Android users have restlessly been waiting for the App Cloning feature for a while now. So, you do not have to download app cloning utilities that usually have a lot of spyware since Google is reportedly planning to add an App Cloning utility in Android 14. To those unaware, app cloning lets you use two instances of an app.

Magic Compose

Google is expected to add the Magic Compose feature to the Messages app later this summer. This feature is similar to the "Help me write" AI generative features that the company showed off at Google I/O 2023. You can use the Magic Compose feature to write your text messages in various moods in the Messages app.

Magic Compose, une nouvelle fonctionnalité d'Android 14 alimentée par l'IA générative, permet de produire des images artistiques pour les utiliser en fonds d'écran. pic.twitter.com/NIm6pqzu2M — Tech & Co (@techandco) May 10, 2023

Google will be releasing a stable version of Android 14 in the coming months. The company will reveal more details about the new operating system's features ahead of its official announcement. Meanwhile, the second beta version of the software is available. The software is set to roll out to eligible devices starting from Pixel 4a 5G to Pixel 7 series.