Apple is reportedly gearing up to host its biggest WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) yet. After floating around the rumour mill for a while now, the company's mixed reality headset could finally make its debut at the event.

In other words, Apple could make its foray into a new product category. We might get our first-ever glimpse into hardware and software innovations during the impending event. Since Apple is reportedly planning to ditch its spring event, we will probably see new apps and features, as well as operating system updates at this year's WWDC.

WWDC 2023 keynote: When is it, how to watch?

A dedicated microsite for WWDC 2023 has already gone live on Apple's official website. The main keynote will kick off on June 5 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. Moreover, WWDC 2023 is slated to take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to get the digital and in-person event underway.

Apple WWDC 2023 special event on 5 June, 2023.



What you think they will announce in this event AR/VR or anything else ?#Apple #AppleWWDC #AppleWWDC2023 pic.twitter.com/DwMM5TgfOH — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 17, 2023

Apple will be streaming the WWDC keynote live from its YouTube channel and website. Alternatively, you can watch the prerecorded version on YouTube after it airs. In the meantime, let's take a look at the biggest announcements Apple is likely to make during the upcoming technology conference.

Apple's mixed reality headset

Apple's mixed reality headset has been subject to a lot of leaks and speculations lately. In March, an open-source code from Apple surfaced online suggesting the long-rumoured mixed reality headset could become official soon. Regrettably, Apple has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, earlier reports claim Apple will unveil its first-ever mixed reality headset at this event. Also, the device is expected to carry the Reality Pro moniker. The word on the street is that Reality Pro will be a stand-alone gadget and will come with its own battery pack.

Apple's new XR (VR and AR) glasses are coming soon and are expected to be unveiled at the Apple Park WWDC 2023 in June 5 to June 9.



Additionally, the @neurolanche mint is scheduled for May 31. @neurolanche is here to shape the future and knows the best way and the best time.… pic.twitter.com/eiG1ZaizND — Ahmet Öztürk (@WolferCrypto) May 18, 2023

Aside from this, the Reality Pro will reportedly sport an ultra-high-resolution 8K display and adopt advanced eye-tracking technology. As if that weren't enough, the MR headset could house up to 15 cameras for tracking users' eye movements. Overall, it looks like the Reality Pro is designed to provide an immersive experience.

On the downside, the Apple Reality Pro is expected to carry a steep price tag of up to $3,000. So, it is safe to say that the headset might only appeal to high-end users.

XrOS

If Apple ends up taking the wraps off the Reality Pro at WWDC, there is a possibility the company will also show off the xROS operating system. Notably, xROS is expected to resemble the company's existing operating systems. However, it is reportedly developed to support interactions such as eye tracking, hand movements, and more.

Yooo Apple just trademarked xrOS in their SF Pro font! It’s happening guys! Via @ParkerOrtolani pic.twitter.com/wdx4Q3RbQE — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) May 16, 2023

Furthermore, xROS will reportedly get its own App Store and will be compatible with iPhone and iPad apps. Other key details about xROS are still few and far between.

New operating systems for different platforms

Since WWDC focuses on developers, we can expect to see a few updates on various operating systems including iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Notably, Apple is gearing up to announce the feature-laden iOS 17 at the event. Apple previously previewed the accessibility features that will be available with the new OS. For example, it will have a Personal Voice tool that needs just 15 minutes of training to create a synthetic voice.

This iOS 17 accessibility feature will be crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yEHGp2nVPL — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) May 16, 2023

Likewise, some Stage Manager updates are expected to arrive with the iPadOS 17. It is worth noting that these updates could focus more on the technical side rather than on general functionality. Regretablly, key details about macOS 14 and tvOS 17 are scarce at the moment. According to a report by The Verge, Apple could introduce a widget-heavy interface for watchOS 10.

A new 15-inch MacBook Air

A 15-inch MacBook Air could be in the offing at WWDC 2023. For comparison, the current-generation models sport a 13-inch display. To those unaware, the 15-inch MacBook Air rumour mill has been in full swing since last year. Under the hood, the device is expected to pack an M2 chip that powers last year's MacBook Air models.

Moreover, it could offer the same 3024 x 1964 resolution as the 14-inch MacBook Pro model. However, the screen could be a little less sharp. It is still unclear whether Apple is planning to launch any other new Macs. The company is reportedly working on a 24-inch iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and a revamped 13-inch MacBook Pro. These models could have the new M3 chip.

A new journaling app for iPhone

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Apple might launch a new journaling iPhone app. The app will come in handy for writing down your activities, thoughts, and more throughout your day. It will reportedly support a feature called "All Day People Discovery" that allows you to track who you spend time with.

Apple $AAPL is planning to create an iPhone journaling app to let users compile their daily activities as part of its health initiatives efforts - WSJ — StockMKTNewz - Evan (@StockMKTNewz) April 21, 2023

Moreover, the app can detect when you do something you usually do not do. The app is likely to become official at this year's WWDC, but it might not launch until the fall.