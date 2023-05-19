A considerable number of Android users are now switching to the iPhone. On top of that, these users usually remain loyal iPhone fans after making the switch even though the smartphone market is teeming with a myriad of models and brands that one can choose from.

Android phones and iPhones have been going toe-to-toe for quite some time now. While iPhones offer impressive ecosystem support, Android offers versatility, coupled with excellent customisation options.

Android users migrating to iPhones

According to a new report by CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners), 15 per cent more Android users have switched to iPhones in the past year. This is the highest rate of shifting from Android to iPhone in the last five years. Last month, a report from Counterpoint Research also found that Apple saw a notable boost in its market share in the US due to Android users switching to iOS.

This is despite the iPhone 14 getting the lowest 5-star ratings in a decade. The report suggests 83 per cent of iPhone users remain loyal to Apple and continue using an iPhone. This is a major sign that most iPhone users are happy with their smartphones. This also means they aren't likely to switch to Android or any other platform.

The 15 per cent (in 2023-03) is an increase of 4 per cent compared to the previous (2022-03) year's 11 per cent. Likewise, it is a 5 per cent increase compared to the 2020-2021 survey. The last time 15 per cent of iPhone users were former Android phone users was back in 2018. In 2016, a whopping 21 per cent of Android users switched to iPhones.

In other words, these statistics show that the number of Android users switching to iPhones is increasing each year. On the downside, this massive conversion is killing the market's healthy competitive environment. The CIPR report shows that BlackBerry and Windows users aren't significant contributors to this trend.

Moreover, the report claims 1 per cent of new iPhone users are former basic phone users. Another 1 per cent of new iPhone users include first-time phone owners.

Why do so many people prefer iOS over Android?

It is unclear why exactly Android users are switching to iPhones lately. However, it is worth noting that Apple is sparing no effort to improve its iOS platform. As a result, the current iOS is more customisable than its earlier versions. Also, it boasts an impressive array of features that were exclusive to Android until now. So, Android users have enough reasons to switch to iPhones.

The folks at GizChina believe Apple's strong ecosystem support could be another reason for Android users switching to iOS. Much to the delight of those who own multiple Apple devices, the brand's products work seamlessly together. Some users may also be getting rid of their Android phones and switching to an iPhone because they want a change. Moreover, an iPhone is regarded as a status symbol because it carries a steep price tag.

I’ve been doing iPhone vs. Samsung and iPhone vs. Pixel photo comparisons for some time now.



Here’s something I’ve noticed about some diehard Android fans.



(Don’t take it personally, it’s not about you if you’re rational!)



- In iPhone vs. Samsung comparisons, where Samsung… — Adan (@durreadan01) May 11, 2023

An iPhone can be a refreshing change for those who have been using Android for a long time. Regardless of the reason, the report confirms that more Android users have started switching to iPhones. It will be interesting to see whether the delay in unveiling the latest iPhone models will affect this migration rate.

Conclusion

There is a slew of factors you need to consider when choosing your smartphone platform. This includes the operating system, features, price, design, and more. That said, both Android and iOS operating systems have their own weaknesses and strengths. So, consumers should do ample research to find the best platform for them. The absence of competition in the market could lead to less innovation, fewer features, and higher prices.