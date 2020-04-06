While coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe, celebrities are coming forward to help vulnerable people deal with the crisis.

Several musicians have also extended their help to different causes in the wake of the COVID-19, which has given rise to several other issues including economic slowdown and unemployment.

Legendary singer Elton John has donated $1 million (8,17,795 pounds) to AIDS Foundation's coronavirus emergency fund, to help the AIDS patients who are more vulnerable to the respiratory disease as well as other marginalised communities. "For almost 30 years, my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV to end the AIDS epidemic, and we're committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis, too," the 73-year-old said in the video shared on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Today, Iâ€™m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/g4wh9dnd3d — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

The "Nikita" singer had already raised $8 million (65,42,360 pounds) for the pandemic through his "iHeart Living Room Concert for America," where Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Mariah Carey, and several other artists performed from their living room to raise the funds, reports Variety.

American singer Pink, who recently revealed that she and her three-year-old son have been cured after testing positive for coronavirus, has donated $1 million to support the healthcare professionals who are working on the frontline against the virus.

"I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus, who has collaborated with MAC Cosmetics to raise 10 million dollars (81,77,000 pounds) to help coronavirus relief work, stepped out from isolation with musician boyfriend Cody Simpson on Saturday to deliver 120 taco meals to healthcare workers at a hospital. Simpson shared photos and videos on his Instagram account and wrote: "So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!"

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber who earlier in February pledged to donate 200,000 RMB (£23,500) to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children's charity in China, has said he is "working on ways to help those in financial crisis" amidst the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the "Yummy" singer wrote: "We understand there are a lot of people who can't afford to stay home right now, people who don't know how they are going to pay their bills. There are people facing extreme anxiety and worry. We are currently working on ways to help those in financial crisis and will let you know how you can help as well."