69-year-old Anthony Williams appeared in court on Monday for the alleged murder of his wife, Ruth Williams. Ruth is reportedly the first person to have been murdered in self-isolation. Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard how Ruth was found unconscious in their home by emergency services. Ruth passed away after being taken to a hospital. Anthony will be appearing in Cardiff Crown Court today.

With families cooped up together during the lockdown in the United Kingdom, there are concerns over the rise of domestic violence. The 67-year-old woman was the first domestic violence casualty in the UK since the lockdown. Ruth and Anthony had been in isolation in their Brynglas, Cwmbran home where they had been living for the past 20 years. On Saturday morning at around 6:50 am, emergency services were called to the home.

Rescuers found Ruth unconscious. After being taken to Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, Ruth was pronounced dead. Police arrested her husband Anthony as the primary suspect for the grandmother's death.

The former Asda employee reportedly got into an argument with her husband on Friday night. The heated argument ended with Anthony strangling Ruth to the point where she passed out. It is unclear if Anthony was the one who made the 999 call.

On Monday, Anthony's lawyer, Ben Williams, told the court that Ruth's death was "a mystery." He pointed out that the couple had been in a 44-year-long "loving" marriage. The Mirror reported that in court, the retired construction worker only spoke to confirm his name, address, and date of birth. The couple's 40-year-old daughter was there at the courthouse, but was not allowed to enter the courtroom due to the social distancing rules. She was briefed after the hearing.

Anthony will remain in police custody until his hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today.

Rachel Williams of Stand Up to Domestic Abuse speculates that the incidents of domestic abuse will rise during the lockdown. The Metro pointed out that those facing domestic abuse have been encouraged to leave their homes to find safer lodgings.