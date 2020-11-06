Henry Golding announced Thursday on social media that he and his wife Liv Lo are expecting their first child next year.

The 33-year-old British actor snuggled up to his wife, whose pregnant belly is already showing, for a couple of photos up on a bridge. The couple beamed with happiness as they announced the arrival of their first child in 2021.

"2021 is already looking brighter," Golding captioned the picture shared on Instagram and added a heart and baby angel emoji.

Fans and friends immediately congratulated them on their bundle of joy. Paul Feig, who directed Golding's movie "Last Christmas," expressed his excitement as he wrote, "Oh my god!!! So happy for you both!"

Likewise, "Crazy Rich Asians" filmmaker Jon Chu sent his best wishes and shared his happiness through a series of emojis including six heart emojis, four clapping, and three crying emojis.

"Cutiessssssss!!!" actress Freida Pinto wrote, while others said, "So happy for you guys," "Congrats!!!," and "BOOM!!!"

"Congratulations!!!" actor Daniel Dae Kim commented.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Lo, a fitness guru, also shared her own set of photos to announce her pregnancy. One picture shows Golding caressing her belly and the other shows them kissing.

"Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!" she captioned the photos.

HENRY AND LIV LO ARE HAVING A BABY ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º pic.twitter.com/Skgj6iEc2X — bella (@whamraps) November 6, 2020

News about the baby comes after Golding and Lo celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in August. The couple first met at a party on New Year's Day 2011. They had a long-distance relationship for a while after they met at the party. They got engaged in 2015 and married in Malaysia in 2016.

"There's always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn't occur to you," the actor recalled about their first meeting.

"It's not like, 'Oh my God, that's a person I'm going to marry.' There's like, 'Wow, there's something about them,' but it's when you get to know somebody, when you build a relationship, that you become a team," he added.

Golding once praised Lo for being the "best woman in the whole universe." He called her "strong, she's extremely loyal, independent" and thanked her for being there to share his success with.