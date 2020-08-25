Cressida Bonas has reunited with her family weeks after tying the knot with Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a secret ceremony.

Cressida Bonas took to Instagram stories to share a sweet reunion picture of herself and her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley with her sister Pandora Cooper-Key, her sister's boyfriend, and other members of their family. The picture was captioned with a heart emoji.

The actress married Wentworth-Stanley in a secret socially-distanced ceremony in July and soon headed off on honeymoon to an unknown location. The couple had exchanged vows in presence of only a handful of guests at Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex, after they had to cancel their original plans due to coronavirus pandemic.

Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley first dated when they were students at the Leeds University, but called it quits when the real estate agent left for a year abroad in Argentina. The "Doctor Thorne" actress then started dating Britain's Prince Harry in 2012, which continued for two years. After her split with the British royal in 2014, the 31-year-old rekindled her romance with Wentworth-Stanley and dated him for five years before announcing their engagement in August last year.

Apart from being a successful property developer, Wentworth-Stanley has some connection with the British nobility as well. He is the son of the Clare Mountbatten, Marchioness of Milford Haven, and her ex-husband, Lloyd's List underwriter Nicholas Philip Wentworth-Stanley. Clare was given the title of Marchioness after her second marriage to George Mountbatten, 4th Marquess of Milford Haven.

According to a report in Hello! magazine, the couple might have enjoyed a honeymoon in France before reuniting with Bonas' family in England. The speculation is based on a picture shared by the actress on her Instagram account a few days ago, which showed her sitting in front of a farmhouse.

France is a likely location as it was one of the only spots in Europe included on the "travel corridor," and was allowed to be visited amid coronavirus pandemic.

If their honeymoon location was indeed France, they narrowly missed the guidelines imposed by the UK Government on Aug. 15 requiring those returning from foreign trips to quarantine themselves for at least 14 days. If they had returned after Aug. 15, they wouldn't have been able to meet her family so soon in wake of the new guidelines.