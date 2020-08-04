Cressida Bonas, who has kept a low-profile on social media since her secret nuptials with Harry Wentworth-Stanley last weekend, has broken her silence with an Instagram story.

Cressida Bonas took to her Instagram stories on Monday to share a picture of the book she is currently reading days after marrying her long-term boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley. Alongside a picture of the book "Where the Crawdads Sing" written by Delia Owens, Bonas wrote: "This book," adding five yellow stars.

The actress, who was in a relationship with Britain's Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, exchanged vows with estate agent Wentworth-Stanley, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, with only a handful of guests present.

Bonas's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe announced their secret wedding to the public through a picture of the newly-weds on Instagram stories. The picture which showed the husband and wife riding on horses towards the sunset was captioned: "Mr and Mrs My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat."

While the 31-year-old was seen wearing a stunning sleeveless wedding gown in the picture, her husband was wearing a suit. A family source told Daily Mail that the private ceremony was held at Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex, with just 30 people in attendance to maintain social distancing measures.

"It was a beautiful ceremony and they are just so happy. It was a very private and intimate ceremony and that is what they wanted. Cressida looked stunning and was radiant. We are just all so happy for them, and it was a great day, but they did request that no one talks about it," the insider said.

Though the couple was originally also planning a low-key wedding, they had to delay it due to coronavirus lockdown. It is not clear whether the "White House Farm" actress has headed for a honeymoon with her new husband.

Bonas's wedding came just over a week after her close friend Princess Beatrice, cousin to her ex-boyfriend Harry, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in Windsor. Beatrice also tied the knot in presence of a handful of guests including her grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.