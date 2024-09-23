KEY POINTS Zillow, one of the country's most popular real estate sites, reported approximately 130 million listings in the U.S. as of July 2024.

In an age where digital convenience has streamlined nearly every aspect of life, criminals have found new ways to exploit technology for illicit purposes. Authorities in California, Michigan, and Arizona now warn homeowners about a disturbing trend: burglars use real estate platforms like Zillow and Redfin to identify homes for potential burglaries.

This emerging threat transforms how criminals plan break-ins, shifting from traditional physical surveillance methods to digital reconnaissance.

A New Digital Threat

Homeowners have always been wary of suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods, such as unfamiliar cars parked nearby or strangers lurking around their property. But today, a new type of surveillance is taking place—and it's happening online. Burglars can now access homes from the comfort of their own homes, using nothing more than a laptop or smartphone.

Police departments, particularly in California, have begun to notice a growing number of criminals leveraging online real estate platforms to scout homes for potential burglaries. In Riverside, California, authorities have uncovered cases where individuals arrested for burglaries were found using sites like Zillow and Redfin to scope out properties.

Public Information Officer Ryan Railback from the Riverside Police Department spoke to Fox News Digital, saying, "Our detectives confiscate digital devices after they arrest suspects, and with search warrants, they access internet history. We've found that these criminals were searching certain addresses on Zillow or Redfin."

How Online Listings Aid Criminals

Popular real estate websites such as Zillow, Redfin, and Realtor.com provide detailed interior and exterior photos of homes on the market. These platforms often include comprehensive information about properties, such as room layouts, square footage, and even security features, which can remain online even after the home is sold. This creates an unprecedented opportunity for burglars to gather key details about potential targets without ever setting foot near the property.

Pat Brosnan, a former NYPD detective and security expert, explained to Fox News Digital, "Right now, you metaphorically case the joint out by going on these platforms with a cup of coffee in the comfort of your chair, and you gain more relevant data and intel than you ever did with binoculars and a vehicle outside the home."

He continued, "You can identify alarm systems, windows, cameras, and locking mechanisms. You can even figure out secondary entry points, such as basement doors or side entrances."

Criminals Use Google Maps, Too

In addition to Zillow and Redfin, criminals are also supplementing their plans with Google Maps and its Street View feature. With detailed aerial imagery and street-level views, burglars can survey neighbourhoods and assess the types of homes, vehicles, and even security measures in place.

Google Maps covers 98% of the world's populated areas, and the platform's high-definition aerial footage and street views offer invaluable tools for criminals looking to plan their next break-in. Sharon Polsky, president of the Privacy & Access Council of Canada, noted that criminals could even use Google Maps to target vehicles.

"Car thieves can use Google Maps to see what vehicles are parked at an address and bring the necessary tools to steal them," she said. This kind of detailed information can allow criminals to arrive prepared with the right equipment to bypass locks or security systems.

Precautions for Home Sellers

Given this alarming trend, real estate experts advise homeowners to be cautious about the types of photos and information they share online when listing their homes for sale. Brosnan urged sellers to limit the detail they include in their listings.

"If you're going to sell your home, of course, you want to show it in the best light. But that doesn't mean you need to offer a complete digital tour," he said. "Avoid posting 360-degree videos, as they give burglars the ability to freeze frames and analyse every detail of the home."

He also advised against showcasing photos of security cameras, gates, windows, and doors, as criminals could use this information to identify potential vulnerabilities.

Polsky added that sellers should work with realtors to remove sensitive details from the listing. "Build it into the contract that the house number must not be revealed in the listing or photos. This adds an extra layer of security," she advised.

Homeowners Can Take Action

For those concerned about the potential risks of having their homes listed online, some steps can be taken to mitigate the threat. One precaution suggested by Brosnan is to blur your home on Google Maps Street View. Homeowners can request this by searching Google Maps, finding their home, and selecting "Report a problem." From there, they can fill out a form to have their home blurred, making it less visible to prying eyes.

A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company offers this service and that the blurring request typically takes about a week to process. Once blurred, the change is permanent, adding extra protection for concerned homeowners.

Zillow also allows homeowners to take control of their listings by claiming ownership of the property on the platform. A spokesperson for Zillow told Fox News Digital, "We take privacy and security very seriously. Homeowners can claim their home on Zillow, which allows them to change or remove photos and edit their home facts."

A Rising Trend in Property Crime

Burglars' use of online platforms comes at a time when property crime in states like California is on the rise. In 2022, California's property crime rate increased by 5.9%, with auto theft up by 1.6% and larceny (theft without force) rising by 7.3%. Burglary rates also climbed by 5.8% last year, although they remain below pre-pandemic levels.

With this upward trend, law enforcement is encouraging homeowners to remain vigilant, both online and offline, and to be aware of how the information they share digitally could be exploited by criminals.