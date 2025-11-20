Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited a global fame debate after boldly claiming he outranks US President Donald Trump in worldwide recognition. He made the statement during a new interview with Piers Morgan, filmed in London and released on 06 November 2025.

The Portuguese star spoke with clear certainty as he compared his status with the POTUS and reflected on how his name travels across borders. His comments quickly drew interest because he hinted at the scale of his influence without revealing every detail at once.

The discussion began when Ronaldo and Morgan talked about Trump and a past diplomatic moment. Morgan recalled how former European Council President Antonio Costa once presented Trump with a Portugal shirt signed by Ronaldo during a Group Seven summit in Canada.

That prompted Morgan to remark that they were 'the two most famous people on the planet'. He pointed out Ronaldo's massive online reach, noting he is the most followed figure on Instagram with more than 650 million followers, while Trump holds around 38 million.

Ronaldo responded by turning the topic into a challenge. He asked Morgan, 'We'll do a debate for the world: Who is more famous, me or Donald Trump, in the world?' Morgan then asked him what he believed. Ronaldo replied with one confident word: 'Me'.

He strengthened his argument by saying people recognise him even in remote places and insisted his fame stretches further. He declared, 'I think worldwide, even in the small islands, they know me more than him... I think in the world, nobody's more famous than me'.

He pushed Morgan again and said, 'Tell me one. Tell me one!' Morgan called it 'a very interesting debate' and added that Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, and Nelson Mandela might rank higher if they were still alive.

Trump is One of the People CR7 'Really Likes'

Although he built his career across Europe, Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2023 and became the face of the Saudi Pro League. He once joked that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman acted as his 'boss'.

He also spoke warmly about Trump in that same conversation. Ronaldo said, '[Donald] is one of the guys that I want to meet. I wish one day [to have that] opportunity'. He added, 'I wish one day to meet him [and] sit with him because he's one of the [people] that I really like. I think it can make things happen, and I like people like that'.

Ronaldo explained that he hopes for a more peaceful world and hinted he has a private message for Trump. He said 'That's what I'm looking for, and I will tell him something'. He added that he and Trump share something important but refused to reveal it.

He said he would only tell Trump directly. When Morgan mentioned Barron Trump's admiration for him, Ronaldo said Barron could join them.

Cristiano's Wish Came True

Ronaldo's long-awaited meeting with President Trump finally happened during a White House dinner held on 18 November, arranged as part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington DC.

The event drew senior figures from politics, business, and sport, which set the stage for a moment Barron Trump had hoped for over many years. The 19-year-old, who had admired Ronaldo since childhood, joined the gathering and was introduced to the football superstar by his father.

Guests said Trump appeared pleased with the meeting and proudly highlighted the exchange between his son and Ronaldo. During remarks at the dinner, he told attendees, 'This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world, business, sports. You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever Ronaldo is here, and Barron got to meet him'.

He then admitted that the moment may have shifted things at home. He said Barron 'respects his father a little bit more now' after the introduction.

Barron's recent move to Washington DC added further interest to the moment. He has been enrolled at New York University but was seen less often in New York after the semester began. That absence led to rumours about his location, including claims he might have withdrawn from classes.

Reports later clarified that he had shifted his studies to NYU's Washington DC campus and has been living at the White House while completing his coursework.

The meeting with Ronaldo became one of his first notable public moments since settling in Washington. It also fulfilled a wish his father had spoken about in private circles for months. For Ronaldo, the encounter marked the first step in the long-anticipated conversation he had hoped to have with Trump.