President Donald Trump hosted a lavish reception for Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday night.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump had an entire stage constructed for the event, and a military flyover organised ahead of the crown prince's arrival. Mr Trump also invited the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to his meeting with the crown prince.

Ronaldo's presence at the White House dinner is notable for his ties to the Saudi Pro League. The professional football association has been central to Riyadh's broader ambitions to boost its global soft power.

What Did Trump and MBS Talk About?

Mr Trump hosted a 120-person formal dinner, which is significant because it was the first such event that the White House organised since he returned to office earlier this year.

The evening's real agenda reportedly went beyond the ceremonial aspects. In the Oval Office, Mr Trump and the crown prince discussed major investment and defence deals.

The two leaders also announced plans regarding artificial intelligence, civil nuclear energy, and the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.

The Shadow of Khashoggi

The optics of the visit are significant. The crown prince had not officially returned to the US since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, widely linked to his government. While he denied ordering the murder, the CIA concluded otherwise. However, Mr Trump has consistently downplayed these findings.

Critics argue that Mr Trump's lavish welcome signals he's reinforcing a controversial alliance rather than distancing from it.

Why This Matters

The strategic deepening of ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia underscores that the two countries' relationship is not just transactional but deeply personal and symbolic.

There are also talks that the US and Saudi Arabia could be positioning themselves for a long-term economic collaboration, particularly given their ongoing discussions about AI and nuclear energy.

The meeting also seemingly sets aside lingering concerns over the crown prince's role in Khashoggi's killing. For the president, it seems that geopolitics outweighs moral judgments.

Ronaldo's attendance also helped provide entertainment at the dinner. However, it is also about leveraging pop culture to bolster the image of a controversial figure.

