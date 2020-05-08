According to Nacional de Madeira goalkeeper Filipe Gonçalves, Cristiano Ronaldo is "in love" with his current club, Juventus.

Additionally, Gonçalves also mentioned that the 35-year-old striker has an "enormous adoration" for the club's supporters.

Recently, Ronaldo returned to Turin from his home town of Funchal in Madeira, Portugal. In March, he left Italy amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak. While staying in his native country, the Portuguese talisman trained with a local side, Nacional de Madeira.

According to Juve FC, Gonçalves was working closely with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The young goalkeeper recounted the time that he spent with the Portuguese superstar.

Gonçalves said, "Ronaldo seemed to me to be happy with his experience in Italy, in Turin and especially in playing in Juventus. He told me several times that the club is very large, organized, and has enormous admiration for the Juventus fans, who care so much about him. Cristiano surprised me positively from many points of view. Sometimes I tried to run with him, but it is impossible to keep up with him: he is a beast!"

Understandably, Gonçalves was left amazed by the experience of working alongside Ronaldo.

As the coronavirus pandemic forced competitive football into indefinite postponement across continents, professional athletes had to get creative in terms of conducting their training regimes. Mandatory social distancing norms means that gyms are abandoned. However, it didn't seem to have mattered much for Ronaldo.

Gonçalves revealed that despite being under lockdown, Ronaldo continuously trained in Madeira. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar is reported to have stayed in great shape.

Now that he is back in Italy, Ronaldo has gone into a 14-day quarantine. Serie A is hoping to return to action as soon as possible. Consequently, the clubs, including Juventus, have asked all overseas players to return and start training for the potential season restart.

However, as of now, there is no guarantee on whether and when football will return in Italy. With over 215,000 coronavirus positive cases and more than 30,600 deaths, Italy is one of the worst-hit countries in the world.

Authorities believe that the worst is over. But the fate of Serie A remains uncertain as eight players have tested positive this week.

Four of them are from Sampdoria, three from Fiorentina, and one from Torino FC. Three of Fiorentina's staff also tested positive for the virus.