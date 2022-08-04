Jamie Carragher feels the Manchester United dressing room do not want Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at the club. The five time Ballon d'Or winner has played just 45 minutes of the Red Devils' pre-season games as he pushes for a transfer away from the club.

Ronaldo skipped United's pre-season tour of Bangkok and Australia, citing "personal reasons" but it soon became clear that he was angling for a move away. The 37-year-old's agent, Jorge Mendes, has put his client on the shop window, offering him to a number of top clubs across Europe.

The former Real Madrid star was linked with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in recent weeks. However, all three clubs vehemently denied their interest in signing Ronaldo, who does not provide a long-term solution to teams looking to build for the future.

Initially, United were adamant that Ronaldo was not for sale, with Erik ten Hag insisting that the Portugal international remains in his plans. However, Carragher feels his latest tantrum during the game against Rayo Vallecano, which saw him leave Old Trafford before the final whistle, has changed their stance.

"I always thought [Ronaldo] was a bizarre signing," Carragher told The Overlap. "I always felt this situation would come, even if Ronaldo did great for [United]. He signed a two-year deal plus another year, which I couldn't believe."

"No other club in Europe at this moment wants him, I might be wrong," the former Liverpool defender said. "But it doesn't look like United can get him out, so at the moment other clubs don't want him."

"And I think if you asked Ten Hag, I don't think he wants him. And I'm not quite sure the dressing room at Manchester United would want Cristiano Ronaldo right now."

Ronaldo is keen to play in the Champions League, which United cannot offer him this season. At the moment, the five-time Champions League winner has no solid offers on the table, and is expected to be part of the squad when the Red Devils get their Premier League campaign underway against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, Aug. 7.