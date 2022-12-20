Cristiano Ronaldo could have renewed his rivalry with Lionel Messi in 2021 after holding talks with Paris Saint-Germain's eternal rivals, Marseille, over a move to Ligue 1. The Argentine World Cup winner has been plying his trade with the Parisian club since leaving Barcelona in 2021.

Messi and Ronaldo maintained one of football's greatest individual rivalries, as they went head-to-head for every team and personal accolade during their time in Spain with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. The latter's move to Italy in 2018 brought an end to their almost decade-long rivalry.

The duo, who have been playing on different countries since 2018, would have been reunited had Ronaldo decided to join Marseille. The French club's ambassador Basile Boli confirmed talks between the player and the Ligue 1 side, and admitted that he was hopeful of Ronaldo's arrival in France.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was in talks with Olympique [Marseille], I think he should have come," Boli said, as quoted on Marca. "He is a talented player, even if he is a bit old, I think that in the French championship he still has something to give."

"We saw that, for Messi, it didn't work out in the first year and then in the second year he proved he was number one," he added.

Ronaldo rejected Marseille and chose to rejoin his former club Manchester United - where he won his first Ballon d'Or title. The return, however, did not go as per plan. He failed to make the desired impact, and was desperate to end his stay after just one season.

Ronaldo and United got their wish earlier this year after the club decided to terminate his deal six months early after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan wherein he criticised the club. He played the role of the victim - claiming that he was not given the respect that he deserves.

The Ronaldo-Messi rivalry debate sparked back to life after the Argentine lifted the World Cup on Sunday. The Barcelona legend continues to be at the top of his game, while the Portuguese star is scouring the market for his next club with suitors at a minimum owing to his off field tantrums in recent months.