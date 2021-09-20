The entire football world was busy revelling in Cristiano Ronaldo's fairytale comeback to Manchester United this season. However, one player, Edinson Cavani, has found himself in an uncomfortable spot in the squad, and according to ex-United player Dimitar Berbatov, he isn't happy.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in a sensational last-minute move this summer, and he announced his glorious return while wearing a number 7 Manchester United jersey. Of course, the number 7 was previously worn by Cavani, but everyone was really more interested in CR7 being able to wear the number that made him a legend.

Meanwhile, Cavani was not only stripped of his number, he has also been relegated to a bridesmaid's role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. Ronaldo has been stellar on the pitch since his arrival, and not many players can really go toe-to-toe against the Portuguese star.

"Cavani isn't happy," Berbatov said, as quoted by Marca during an interview with Italian publication Tuttosport.

"He had a great first season at United, but he's lost his place in the hierarchy as well as his No.7. I hope Solskjaer has had an honest conversation with him," added the Bulgarian.

Cavani himself has not expressed displeasure publicly, but like any player, the Bulgarian believes that the Uruguay international wants to have a more prominent role in the club.

"The gaffer's job is to pick the team, and you feel miserable when he leaves you out," said Berbatov.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer has the task of finding ways to win and to make the majority happy, and the club has clearly benefitted from Ronaldo's arrival both on and off the pitch. The spotlight is back on United, giving glimpses of their glory days in the Alex Ferguson era. On top of that, Ronaldo has been as effective as he has always been on the pitch, essentially proving himself to be a major asset.

Unfortunately for Cavani, the results don't lie, and he will simply have to fight harder for game time in the coming months. Manchester United are currently undefeated in the Premier League, and are sharing the lead with Chelsea and Liverpool all with 13 points so far.