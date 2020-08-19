"The Crown" showrunner Peter Morgan says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still on their journey as a married royal couple so there is no telling what life has in store for them.

The creator said that the British royals "get so much more interesting with time" so the show will not cover the life story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew. He explained that "Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey" and he does not know "what their journey is or how it will end."

"One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule," Morgan said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He added that 20 years is "enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance." He noted that sometimes things that "appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting."

Morgan said he does not know where "in the scheme of things" Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew will ever appear. He admitted that he does not want to turn "The Crown" into something journalistic if ever he wants to feature the couple.

"And so I don't want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic," the creator explained and pointed out the fact that tabloids are already writing about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"To be a dramatist, I think you need perspective and you need to also allow for the opportunity for metaphor. Once something has a metaphorical possibility, it can then become interesting," he shared, and explained that it is possible to tell the couple's story "through analogy and metaphor" if needed.

Morgan said that he would rather choose other stories from royal families and cited the many "marital complications" of wives marrying into the royal family who feel unwelcome. He said there are plenty of stories that he could add to "The Crown" without the need to include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.