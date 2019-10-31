Seasons 1 and 2 of "The Crown" had several raunchy scenes that were apparently cut because they were deemed unimportant to the storyline. There was supposedly one sex scene involving Queen Elizabeth and another with Princess Margaret that nearly aired on TV.

Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in Seasons 1 and 2 of the historical drama, revealed that there was one sex scene filmed in South Africa. It was between Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) and Prince Philip (Matt Smith), but it never made it on TV because the showrunners eventually decided that viewers do not want "to see the queen having sex."

Likewise, there were supposed to be sex scenes involving Princess Margaret. Kirby said she had filmed several risque scenes that were eventually scrapped from "The Crown."

"There was one (sex scene) written in The Crown, in episode seven of (season two). We had long discussions about what it should be, and it just became clear that to titillate was not the aim. With Margaret, I was like, 'no one wants to see royal boob, not really,'" Kirby revealed in an interview with British journalist Dolly Alderton for her Love Stories podcast.

The 31-year-old English actress said that the scene was ultimately scrapped. She added that there were a lot more sex scenes that never made it to the TV screens, including one that involved "lots of different positions."

It was a good decision on the showrunners' part to scrap the sex scenes on the past seasons of "The Crown." Otherwise, it would have raised eyebrows among members of the British Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth II may not be the "big fan" (as Princess Eugenie said) that she is today, had the raunchy scenes made it on TV.

Kirby is no longer reprising her role as Princess Margaret in "The Crown" Season 3. Helena Bonham Carter ("Alice in Wonderland") has signed on to play the character opposite Olivia Colman ("The Favourite") as the new Queen Elizabeth II. Season 3 of the series is said to be the most scandalous yet, as it will feature Princess Diana, played by newcomer Emma Corrin, and her tumultuous marriage with Prince Charles, played by Josh O'Connor.