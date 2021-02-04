Season four of "The Crown" might have disappointed members of the British royal family, but it sure has impressed the jury at the Golden Globes, as evidenced by six nominations.

The Netflix original series, which was released in November 2020, is leading the television category of the award ceremony, while the streaming giant itself is leading the pack with a whopping 42 nominations for its programmes.

"The Crown" has been nominated for best dramatic television series alongside "Lovecraft Country," "The Mandalorian," "Ozark," and "Ratched." In the "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama" category, the historical drama has received two nominations. Olivia Colman has been selected for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II while Emma Corrin has received a nod for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales. Jodie Comer in "Killing Eve," Laura Linney in "Ozark," and Sarah Paulson in "Ratched" are the other nominees in the category.

Read more Princess Diana makes dramatic debut in 'The Crown'

In the "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series" category, Josh O'Connor has been nominated for his portrayal of Prince Charles in "The Crown," alongside Jason Bateman in "Ozark," Bob Odenkirk in "Better Call Saul," Al Pacino in "Hunters," and Matthew Rhys in "Perry Mason."

The royal drama has also received two nominations in the "Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role" category. Gillian Anderson has been selected for her portrayal of former British PM Margaret Thatcher, and Helena Bonham Carter for her role as the late Princess Margaret.

Anderson expressed gratitude after being nominated for the honour, and said she put her "heart and soul" into the role. "I'm quite teary. It was a long journey. I put my heart and my soul into the role, so it feels very moving to have been recognized and to have been recognized alongside so many wonderful actresses. And I'm also proud to be a part of that cast and have so many of that cast be recognized," she told Variety.

"The nominations belong to every last person that was involved in the show. And I hope they're celebrating too and know that they're as much a part of this as we are," the 52-year-old added.

Emma Corrin also reacted to her nomination in the Best Actress category, calling it "absolutely crazy." She told Vulture: I haven't processed it yet. I was in my flat with my flatmates. We ordered some food! They were around me when the nominations were being read to keep me from being too terrified. I'll celebrate by staying in the flat."

This year's Golden Globes, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air live on February 28 at 8 p.m. EST in the United States on NBC.