Season 4 of "The Crown" has reportedly caused a lot of disappointment among the British royal family in relation to the portrayal of their characters in the show. The hit Netflix series also led to a lot of trolling on the family members' social media accounts.

While the royals haven't been able to do anything about the depictions of themselves in the series due to their "never complain, never explain" mantra, they did try to prevent some of the trolling they were subjected to on social media.

Clarence House, the official residence of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, has turned off the comments on its Twitter account after the Duchess of Cornwall came under "some pretty nasty trolling."

The team has restricted its comments section save for those whom the account follows or those who have been mentioned in one of their tweets. Twitter began allowing its users to restrict comments under their posts only to people they follow or tag earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Clarence House confirmed the move to Hello! magazine, clarifying that the comments were restricted because a number of posts contravened the royal household's social media guidelines. The said guidelines were introduced in March last year after Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were viciously targeted by anonymous trolls online.

Meanwhile, a source told the outlet that Duchess Camilla in particular "has been the target of some pretty nasty trolling by people who have watched the show." Though "The Crown" has maintained that the series has been fictionalised, many people are upset over the unfair treatment of the late Princess Diana by Camilla and the royal family as shown in the drama.

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, had previously revealed that he fears the fictional elements in the show could also be perceived as "real events." During a recent appearance on ITV's "Lorraine," the 9th Earl of Spencer said: "I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if – at the beginning of each episode – it stated that: 'This isn't true, but it is based around some real events.'"

"Then, everyone would understand it's drama for drama's sake. Obviously, Netflix wants to make a lot of money and that's why people are in the business of making these things. I worry people do think that this is gospel, and that's unfair," he added.