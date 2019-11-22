Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Duchess of Västergötland, looked elegant in a sheer black gown as she graced the opening night of theatre production & Juliet in London on Wednesday night.

The Swedish royal layered the embroidered black tulle gown from Giambattista Valli x H&M with a fluffy black jacket. The stunning gown featured delicate black and white embroidery, a sheer bodice, and a bouncy tulle skirt. The princess accessorised her look with statement black drop earrings.

The 42-year-old styled her dark hair pulled away from her face and sported natural makeup with dark mascara and pink lips.

The mother-of-two was accompanied by her husband Prince Daniel. The 46-year-old opted for a crisp white shirt and a tailored suit for the musical.

The couple was in London for Max Martin's musical at Shaftesbury Theatre. The musical focuses on what would have happened if Juliet hadn't killed herself at the end of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," reports Hello!

In the "what if" scenario, Juliet along with her non-binary friend May, her nurse, and Shakespeare's wife Anne Hathaway leave Verona and embark on a road trip to Paris. It leads to Juliet finding herself and realising there is more to life than falling in love and getting married.

Songs from Katy Perry, Jessie J, N Sync, Celine Dion and Ariana Grande are also in the musical. The audience included singer Ed Sheeran, former One Direction star Liam Payne and his girlfriend Maya Henry, Australian drag queen Courtney Act, and Nicole Scherzinger. Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman were also spotted leaving the Shaftesbury Theatre show.

Princess Victoria's London visit comes a day after the Swedish royals attended a lavish family dinner at Stockholm's Royal Palace. King Carl XVI Gustaf, 73, and wife Queen Silvia, 75, looked regal at the banquet. Their children Victoria and Prince Carl Philip were joined by their respective spouses, Prince Daniel and Princess Sofia.

They were joined by 160 guests at the palace, which included representatives from parliament, businesses and those that the royal family have met when travelling.