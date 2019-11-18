After two long years, "The Crown" season 3 was released on Netflix. All 10 new episodes were dropped on Sunday morning on Netflix featuring Olivia Colman as Princess Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother. Since season 3 was finally delivered, it's time to talk about what's next.

Fans are assured that "The Crown" season 4 is confirmed. Netflix's historical drama was renewed for the third and fourth season together. And the cast and crew are already filming the next season.

The Crown Season 4: What to expect?

Season 3 started in the year 1964 and covered Queen Elizabeth II's time through 1974. Meanwhile, the show set the foundation for the highly anticipated entrance of Princess Diana. Therefore, when the show returns, it will bring back some familiar and some new faces.

Fans can expect to see Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter and Ben Daniels continue to play the four main characters—Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones through season 4 of the show. And Emma Corrin will make her first debut as Princess Diana.

Previously, The Times reported that Season 3 focuses on Prime Minister Harold Wilson's timeline and "The Crown" Season 4 will introduce Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher focusing on her time in the Prime Minister's office from 1979 to 1990. This will include a few important events in British history such as the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana and the birth of their two sons, Princes William and Harry.

At the same time, Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles will play a much larger role in the next season. In an interview earlier this year, Connor confirmed in his statement that the third and fourth season will "follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story."

'The Crown' season 4 premiere date

"The Crown" season 4 is already in production. Fans will not have to wait too long for the next chapter of the series. Many media outlets are speculating that the show will arrive towards the end of the year 2020. It is expected to premiere on Netflix in the month of November or December, just like its previous seasons.

Will there be more seasons?

"The Crown" followers are assured that there are more than two seasons in the series. In 2016, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos promised fans that the show will be part of streaming service for years to come.

"The idea is to do this over six decades, in six seasons presumably, and make the whole show over eight to 10 years," Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter previously.

"The Crown" season 4 is yet to get an official premiere date. Stay tuned for more updates.