Imelda Staunton is in talks to portray Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" Seasons 5 and 6, taking over the role from Olivia Colman who is playing the character in Seasons 3 and 4.

The nature of the Netflix series requires roles to be recast to reflect the passage of time. "The Crown" chronicles the reign of the long-standing British monarch from her younger years to the present time. This means different actresses need to portray the royal in the expected 60-episode run of the show.

Seasons 1 and 2 saw Claire Foy play Queen Elizabeth II and Colman is taking on the role for Seasons 3 and 4. According to reports, the 63-year-old Staunton ("Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil") will cover the role until the series ends with Season 6. It is said that Staunton is in talks with Left Bank Pictures for the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Seasons 5 and 6 of "The Crown" will cover the monarch's reign from the 1990s and into the 21st century. It should depict an older version of Queen Elizabeth II and is said to cover other tumultuous episodes in the life of the British Royal Family. This includes the period in which the Queen called her "annus horribilis" of 1992 when her sons Prince Charles and Prince Andrew both separated from their wives, Princess Diana and Duchess Sarah Ferguson.

The later seasons of the series will reportedly also cover the tragic death of Princess Diana and the public anger towards the Queen that ensued over her delayed response to Diana's death. It will also cover the deaths of Queen Elizabeth's mother and sister, Princess Margaret.

However, a Netflix representative said that no one has been cast for the role of the older monarch yet because filming is still ongoing.

"We are currently filming season four of 'The Crown' but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation," reads the statement from Netflix shared by Indiewire.

Regardless, Staunton will make a great choice to play Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" Seasons 5 and 6. She is a theatre and film actress and has portrayed the Queen Mother in the BBC drama "Cambridge Spies."