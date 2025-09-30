On Sunday, 28 September 2025, Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas carried out a dramatic rescue in the Caribbean Sea near the coast of Mexico. The cruise ship, diverted from its Bahamas itinerary due to Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda, encountered an overcrowded raft carrying refugees in distress. The crew responded swiftly, saving those aboard and providing medical aid before handing them over to local authorities at the next port of call in Costa Maya.

The Rescue Operation at Sea

The incident unfolded as the Enchantment of the Seas sailed towards Costa Maya on its adjusted route. Passengers reported spotting a small, unstable raft drifting in rough waters. Passenger Jeffrey Walker was able to record videos and post them online, showing the raft heavily overcrowded and struggling to stay afloat.

Crew members immediately lowered a tender boat to reach the raft. The refugees were safely brought aboard the cruise ship, where they received urgent humanitarian support.

Who Were the Rescued Passengers?

Authorities confirmed that 11 individuals were on the raft at the time of rescue. While their identities have not been publicly released, officials described them as refugees attempting a dangerous sea crossing in the Caribbean region.

The raft was overcrowded and poorly equipped, leaving the passengers vulnerable to dehydration, exhaustion and the risk of capsizing.

The rescued individuals are reported to have been provided with food, water, clothing and medical attention once aboard the ship. Crew members are likely to have given additional basic supplies before they were transferred to local authorities in Costa Maya.

Humanitarian Response on Board

The Enchantment of the Seas quickly shifted from leisure cruising to emergency humanitarian operation. The ship's medical team assessed the rescued individuals.

Passengers on board described the atmosphere as emotional, with some moved to tears watching the rescue unfold. Social media posts showed videos of the raft alongside the cruise ship and crew members helping the refugees climb aboard.

Royal Caribbean has noted that its ships and crews are trained to handle maritime emergencies and that safeguarding lives is always a priority. Under international maritime law, all vessels are required to assist people in distress at sea, a responsibility cruise ships also uphold.

Transfer to Authorities in Costa Maya

Once the ship arrived in Costa Maya, the rescued individuals were transferred to local authorities. Standard procedure in such cases involves providing further care and processing in line with immigration and maritime regulations, although specific details have not been disclosed.

Rescues of this nature are not uncommon in Caribbean waters, particularly near Mexico and Cuba, where refugees and migrants often attempt perilous crossings on overcrowded rafts. Commercial vessels and cruise liners have increasingly been called upon to respond when such journeys go awry.

Caribbean Sea Rescues on the Rise

Maritime experts note that incidents involving refugee rafts are becoming more frequent in the region. Dangerous sea conditions, combined with overcrowded and makeshift vessels, often result in life-threatening situations. Cruise ships such as Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas can become unexpected lifelines during these emergencies.

According to humanitarian observers, the event underscores both the risks faced by refugees and the critical role of international ships as first responders in the Caribbean.