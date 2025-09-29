The term 'medbed' is trending once again in the United States after President Donald Trump briefly shared an AI-generated video endorsing so-called miracle healing beds before swiftly deleting it. The post reignited curiosity about what medbeds are, who promotes them, and why the conspiracy theory continues to thrive online.

What Are Medbeds?

Medbeds, short for medical beds, are described by supporters as futuristic pods capable of curing diseases, regenerating damaged organs, reversing ageing, and even restoring lost limbs. Promoters online often link the idea to 'quantum healing' or 'biophotons', using pseudoscientific jargon to describe technology that has never been demonstrated in legitimate medical research.

Images that circulate online are typically AI art or science fiction-inspired designs, rather than prototypes of real medical devices. Despite these claims, there is no scientific evidence or peer-reviewed study confirming the existence of such technology.

Origins of the Medbed Conspiracy Theory

The medbed conspiracy theory is rooted in online communities, particularly those linked to QAnon. Believers suggest that medbeds are part of advanced technologies hidden by governments or pharmaceutical companies to protect their interests. These claims often overlap with other conspiracies involving suppressed cures and secret government projects.

Conspiracy forums and social media groups present medbeds as a promise of hope, suggesting that ordinary citizens will one day gain access to devices supposedly already available to powerful elites.

Trump's AI Video and Its Impact

The conspiracy gained mainstream visibility after President Trump posted an AI-generated video designed to look like a Fox News broadcast. In the clip, Trump appeared to announce a new healthcare initiative involving medbeds and a 'MedBed card'. Fox News confirmed to The Verge that the segment was never aired, and experts quickly identified the content as synthetic media.

The video was later deleted from Trump's social media feed, but the removal only amplified speculation. Supporters interpreted it as confirmation of hidden truths, while critics warned about the dangers of misinformation. The incident demonstrated how AI tools can give fringe ideas the appearance of credibility and reach large audiences rapidly.

Commercial Exploitation and Medbed Centres

Beyond online conspiracies, companies have used the medbed label to promote alternative health services. Tesla BioHealing, based in the US, markets 'MedBed Centres' where clients pay to spend nights surrounded by devices called BioHealers and generators. These are said to emit healing energy, though no evidence supports such effects.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning letter to Tesla BioHealing in 2023, stating that its promotional claims went beyond what is legally permitted.

While the company includes disclaimers that its products are not intended to diagnose or cure disease, overnight stays and devices can cost thousands of dollars, raising concerns about exploitation of vulnerable patients.

Criticism and Risks Highlighted by Experts

Medical experts and science communicators have dismissed medbed claims as pseudoscience. Specialists warn that individuals may delay or avoid evidence-based treatment in favour of waiting for access to medbeds. Critics also point to ethical concerns, as desperate patients may spend large sums of money on unproven therapies.

The broader risk lies in misinformation. As conspiracy-driven health claims spread online, public trust in scientific institutions and medical guidance can be undermined.

Analysts highlight the Trump video incident as an example of how political influence, AI technology, and conspiracy culture can intersect to create new waves of misinformation.

Misinformation, AI, and the Future of the Medbed Conspiracy

The medbed conspiracy theory shows how health misinformation evolves in the digital era. Artificial intelligence has enabled the creation of realistic but false content, while social media ensures rapid distribution.

The Trump video episode illustrates the challenges regulators, media platforms, and healthcare experts face in containing conspiracy narratives that blend hope, politics, and pseudoscience.