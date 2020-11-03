A female cyclist lost her life after a crash involving a lorry in Edinburgh, Scotland. The crash occurred on Monday, November 2 around 2:45 pm. The unnamed woman was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident. An investigation has been launched by Police Scotland. The police have requested members of the public to aid in the investigation by sharing any relevant information. The crash is the second fatal one involving a lorry and a cyclist in the area within two years.

The 36-year-old cyclist was fatally wounded by a major collision with a lorry near Portobello High Street. Emergency services arrived at the scene yesterday afternoon following reports of the crash. Emergency workers were unable to save the life of the victim of the crash and she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the accident, police presence remained in the area for several hours. Multiple streets remained closed for commuters while the investigative team examined the scene.

It is unclear if the lorry driver has been taken into police custody. The identity of the woman has not been revealed by the authorities as the investigation continues. The woman's family was notified of her demise.

Police Scotland Road Policing Unit's Sergeant Mark Banner released a statement confirming the fatal accident. He said: "Our thoughts are with the deceased's family at this tragic time."

"We are asking for anyone who was in the area and saw the collision take place to come forward. If you have potential dashcam or CCTV footage in that area around 2.45 pm, that could also greatly assist our enquiries."

Any relevant information can be passed onto the Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1829 of 2 November.

According to Edinburgh News, the incident is the second fatal crash in the area involving a cyclist and a lorry since 2019. On March 13 last year, local man Stuart Elliot was fatally wounded in a crash involving a heavy goods vehicle. The incident took place in the junction between Sir Harry Lauder Road and Portobello High Street.

Spokes Porty, a local safe cycling group, stated that the two fatal crashes involving cyclists in the area were appalling.

The investigation into the fatal accident continues.