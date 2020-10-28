A crash in Texas, USA involving two vehicles on Sunday, October 25, left three dead and two critically injured. Camilo Morejon was driving his car when he crashed into a pick-up truck near Jersey Village in Houston at 7:53 am local time. The crash led to the death of three of the passengers in the drunken driver's car. The drivers of both vehicles survived the crash but remain hospitalised in critical condition. Morejon has been charged with manslaughter and assault. It was revealed that at 7:47 am local time, a video was live-streamed showing the intoxicated man drinking beer while driving.

The driver of a 2012 Honda Civic was seen bragging in a Facebook Live that he drove better when he drank. The video showed Morejon drinking Corona beer while his girlfriend and friends accompanied him in the vehicle. Shortly after the two-minute-long video was streamed. the vehicle met a tragic accident.

A black pick-up truck was driving into a gas station when the Honda rammed into it from the right side at high speeds. Both vehicles were mangled by the impact. Emergency services arrived at the scene soon after the crash.

Morejon and the unnamed driver of the other vehicle survived the crash but were seriously injured. All three passengers on board the Honda were eventually pronounced dead. The victims were Leosveyka Gonzalez, Massel Rodriguez and Ricardo Rodriguez-Tamayo, Houston Chronicles reported. While Gonzalez is believed to have been Morejon's girlfriend, his relationship to the other two victims has not been ascertained.

It was reported that Morejon's breath reeked of alcohol. A blood test revealed that the alcohol level in his blood was 0.168, which is twice the legal limit.

Three charges of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault have been filed against Morejon by the Harris County District Attorney. If the driver of the other vehicle does not survive, then the charges against the drunk driver will be upgraded.

Morejon is supposed to appear in court on Wednesday, October 28. However, due to the extent of his injuries, it is unclear if he will be able to attend the hearing.