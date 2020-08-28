Daisy Ridley may have gained fame after starring in the new "Star Wars" franchise but the stardom did not really help bring in more movie projects.

The "Ophelia" star admitted in a recent interview that she had no job offers in the two months after the release of "Rise of Skywalker" in December 2019. She said she had a moment of panic and felt sad that "Star Wars" was over.

"When the film was released, I was like, 'Oh my God.' It was such a huge chapter. And, weirdly, the past few months of not having much..." Ridley told Entertainment Weekly adding that "there were actually loads of things that I auditioned for at the beginning of the year and didn't get any of them."

"Weirdly, at the beginning of the year nothing was coming through. I was like, 'Aww! No one wants to employ me,'" she continued, and revealed that she had that moment of panic and then she just thought that everything happens in its right time.

Thankfully, "things started picking up" by the end of February or early March. It was around this time that she received a call for a voice-over job for the video game "Twelve Minutes." The 28-year old is happy that she is working now, but those months when she had nothing made her think back at the time when "Star Wars" filled her filming schedule.

"But not having much [at the time] I feel like I processed the last five years. To be forced to slow down, it was good mentally for me because [Star Wars was] a big thing in my life," Ridley explained.

The actress played an original character, Rey, in the 2015 film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." She had a starring role in the movie which catapulted her to stardom. She then reprised the character in the succeeding movies in the franchise, including in the 2017 film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and lastly "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Ridley now has other voice roles on her plate including the animated interactive film "Baba Yaga," and she also has some scripts on hand. However, she admitted that she does not know when "they're gonna go" because of the pandemic.