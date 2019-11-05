Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith split in 2015, but the actor's equation with former step-daughter Dakota Johnson has not changed at all.

Dakota Johnson was all praise for her step-father as she presented him with a trophy at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday for his performance in "Pain and Glory". The actress said Antonio Banderas's work ethics taught her true passion and discipline.

"Antonio taught me about true passion and discipline. He would spend hours, and days even, in his office trying to get to the nucleus of something he had become interested in, or a role he was preparing," Johnson said.

Grateful for the Best Actor Award for #PainAndGlory in the @hollywoodawards



Proud to receive it from Dakota's hands, in a night full of feelings and sorrounded by my colleagues, family and friends. Thank You!!!#HollywoodAwards#dakotajohnson

In a heartfelt tribute, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress said the lives of her family members completely changed with the arrival of her "bonus dad", reports People. The 30-year-old actress said that though divorce or re-marrying of parents turn out to be a "living nightmare" for most of the children, she "got very lucky".

"Sometimes when your parents re-marry you might experience varying degrees of a living nightmare. You may spend your childhood and then some of your adult life, depending on how much therapy you've had, really railing against the cosmic joke that seems to be playing out in real time," Johnson said.

The actress dubbed Banderas one of the most influential people in her life who brought an "unbelievably bright light" in her family.

"I come from a family of many a marriage and I got very lucky. I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life. When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light, a whole new world of creativity and culture and one remarkably magical little sister into our family," Johnson said.

The "Suspiria" actress teared up as she continued her tribute to Banderas and for a moment forgot that he is not her step-father anymore. Johnson continues to address the actor as her father, as the actor later revealed in his acceptance speech.

"My stepfather—f*#k! Antonio Banderas burst into our lives. He was so vibrant and so fun and so funny and his English was abstract and we found it absolutely amazing. He loved my mother, and my siblings and I so big, and so fiercely and so loud, that it would change all of our lives together," Johnson said of the "Desperado" actor.

Overwhelmed with her tribute, Banderas thanked Johnson for continuing to see him as family and dedicated the award to her and her sister Stella Banderas, his daughter with Griffith.

"I want to dedicate this to two people that I love, one is right here, Dakota, for something very simple, because you always call me papi, and still now you call me papi and I love that!. "You have no idea how much I love that!" Banderas gushed.

The 59-year-old actor was accompanied by both Johnson and Stella on the red carpet of the Hollywood Film Awards. While the former looked glitzy and elegant in a sparkly sequined jacket paired with matching trousers, Stella opted for a crimson jumpsuit. Stella's date Eli Meyer went for a suit and tie combo.

Banderas wore a suit and tie combo and was joined by girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, who shined in a black dress complete with a multi-coloured sequined skirt.