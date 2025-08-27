Roborock has become a household name for those who want more than just an ordinary vacuum cleaner. With the launch of the Saros Z70, the brand has taken a bold leap into the future of home cleaning. Marketed as the first mass-produced robotic vacuum with a foldable five-axis mechanical arm, the Saros Z70 promises an elevated cleaning experience unlike anything before it. As Roborock celebrates its 11th Anniversary Sale with savings of up to £500, now may be the best time to explore what this new flagship has to offer.

Redefining Robotic Cleaning with the Saros Z70

The Saros Z70 is not simply another robot vacuum, it is a reimagining of what a robot vacuum and mop can achieve. Its defining feature is the OmniGrip mechanical arm, a foldable five-axis tool that allows the Saros Z70 to reach into tricky spaces where conventional robot vacuums struggle. Skirting boards, corners, and under-furniture edges are now within easy reach.

Performance is equally impressive. The Saros Z70 boasts advanced suction power and intelligent navigation, ensuring that every pass is thorough. Unlike many vacuums that leave behind dust in corners, the Saros Z70's unique design enables it to mimic human-like precision. This makes it a strong option for households with children, pets, or demanding cleaning needs.

The Wider Line-up: Saros 10 and QV 35S

Roborock's innovation does not stop with the Saros Z70. Two other models in the anniversary line-up also deserve attention:

Saros 10 – Known for its premium slim design, powerful suction, and precise obstacle avoidance, the Saros 10 is built for homes that demand a balance of aesthetics and performance. Its sleek profile means it can glide under low furniture while delivering a deep clean.

QV 35S – Designed with affordability in mind, this model is the budget-friendly option in the Roborock range. Despite its price point, it comes equipped with multifunctional docking and upgraded features from the previous QRevo series. Perfect for first-time buyers of robotic vacuums, the QV 35S delivers value without compromise.

Roborock's 11th Anniversary Sale: A Reason to Upgrade

From 25-31 August, Roborock is celebrating its 11th Anniversary Sale with discounts across its range. Customers can save up to £500, making this one of the brand's most generous promotions yet. On top of the savings, Roborock is offering up to £100 in gift cards during the event, adding even more value for shoppers.

There's also a Giveaway Campaign running until 31 August, where one lucky fan who leaves a comment could win a Saros 10. This interactive element brings excitement to the sale and rewards Roborock's growing community of loyal users. Discover the full deals here: Roborock 11th Anniversary Sale

Why Choose Roborock Now?

Roborock has consistently positioned itself as a leader in smart cleaning technology. With innovations like foldable mechanical arms, precision suction, slim builds, and multifunctional docks, it has set new standards for robot vacuums. The 11th Anniversary Sale not only offers significant savings but also showcases how far the brand has come in making smart cleaning accessible.

If you have been waiting to upgrade your cleaning system, or to purchase your very first robot vacuum, this sale presents the perfect opportunity. Whether you choose the trailblazing Saros Z70, the refined Saros 10, or the budget-conscious QV 35S, Roborock ensures that modern living and cleaning can be both efficient and effortless.

Final Verdict

The Roborock Saros Z70 is more than a vacuum; it's a demonstration of where the future of home automation is heading. Its OmniGrip mechanical arm sets it apart from every competitor in the market, giving it the edge in both design and functionality. Backed by Roborock's reputation for reliability and innovation, the Saros Z70 leads the pack in redefining what homeowners can expect from a robot vacuum.

With the Roborock 11th Anniversary Sale in full swing, now is the time to invest in a cleaner, smarter, and more connected home.

