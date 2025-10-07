The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for the 2025–26 NBA season with a refreshed roster, a promising new talent in rookie Cooper Flagg, and a busy preseason schedule.

As fans eagerly anticipate the team's first official games, many are asking when the Mavericks will play, who will be on the roster, and where to watch live games this October.

Dallas Mavericks Roster Updates for 2025–26 Season

The Dallas Mavericks enter the new season with a mix of veteran experience and youthful energy. The spotlight shines on Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick from Duke University, whose arrival signals the start of a new chapter for the franchise.

Flagg has impressed during training camp with his defensive awareness, rebounding, and playmaking.

Early footage shows growing chemistry between Flagg and Anthony Davis, suggesting that the two could form a formidable pairing on both ends of the court.

Flagg joins a core that includes Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Dereck Lively II, giving Head Coach Jason Kidd a balanced rotation of scoring and defensive depth.

However, the Mavericks have encountered an early setback with Daniel Gafford sidelined by an ankle injury sustained on the first day of training camp. Team reports indicate Gafford will be out for two to three weeks, leaving Lively to potentially start during the preseason.

Kidd has emphasised that the focus this preseason will be on defensive improvement and ball movement, key areas that the Mavericks struggled with last season.

The addition of Flagg, along with a healthier Davis and Irving, offers optimism that Dallas can re-establish itself as a serious Western Conference contender.

Dallas Mavericks Preseason Schedule Highlights

The Mavericks began their preseason on 6 October 2025, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The game served as the first chance for fans to see the team's new structure in action. Dallas displayed strong early form, particularly from Flagg, who showcased his court vision and defensive instincts.

The Mavericks' upcoming preseason schedule includes:

11 October – Charlotte Hornets @ Mavericks

13 October – Mavericks @ Utah Jazz

15 October – Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Following the warm-up fixtures, Dallas will host its regular season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on 22 October, marking a highly anticipated showdown between two rising teams in the Western Conference.

These games are crucial for Kidd's coaching staff to test line-ups and assess how well new signings blend with the established roster.

The Mavericks are expected to fine-tune their defensive schemes and offensive rotations during the preseason before heading into what promises to be a competitive campaign.

Where to Watch the Dallas Mavericks Live

Fans across the United States and abroad can follow the Dallas Mavericks' preseason schedule through multiple broadcast and streaming options. National television coverage will be available on ESPN, NBA TV, and ABC, depending on the fixture.

For digital viewers, the NBA League Pass offers full streaming access to every preseason and regular season game. Additionally, the Mavericks' official website and social media channels provide live updates, highlights, and post-game analysis.

Fans can also find exclusive behind-the-scenes content on the team's official YouTube channel and live commentary through X (formerly Twitter).

The buzz surrounding the Mavericks' new roster has already generated significant interest online, with searches for 'Dallas Mavericks roster', 'Mavericks preseason schedule', and 'where to watch Dallas Mavericks live' trending across platforms.