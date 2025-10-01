For the first time in their NBA careers, shooting guard Seth Curry and his older brother Steph Curry will play for one team as the former is reportedly signing with the Golden State Warriors.

The one-year deal, which will be finalised in the days to come ahead of the 2025–26 season. The move strengthens Golden State's backcourt depth and unites one of the NBA's most recognisable sporting families.

Seth Curry's Contract Details

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Warriors are signing free agent guard Seth Curry. This is part of their final roster moves before the upcoming season. Reports indicate it is a one-year contract designed to provide immediate shooting depth and roster flexibility.

The deal is considered low-risk, particularly as Seth brings a proven record of three-point efficiency. For the Warriors, who are balancing the later years of Steph Curry's career with the need to remain competitive, adding another shooter was a strategic decision.

The signing fills the team's 15th roster slot, ensuring Golden State enters the season with experienced coverage across guard positions.

The Curry Brothers Together

For the first time, Steph and Seth Curry will wear the same NBA jersey. Steph has been the face of the Warriors since being drafted in 2009, while Seth has travelled across multiple teams to establish his role as a specialist guard.

The pairing is being widely described as historic, with media and fans highlighting the novelty of brothers finally playing side by side at the professional level.

Analysts suggest the storyline could enhance team chemistry and create marketing interest for Golden State, while adding depth to the 'Splash Brothers' brand that has long defined the Warriors' shooting identity.

Seth Curry's Career Stats

In the 2024–25 season with the Charlotte Hornets, Seth Curry appeared in 68 games, averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 15.6 minutes per match. He notably led the NBA in three-point shooting percentage at 45.6%, reaffirming his reputation as one of the league's most accurate perimeter scorers.

Across his NBA career, Seth has averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, while maintaining a career three-point shooting percentage of 43.3.

His consistency from beyond the arc places him among the top marksmen in league history, a skill set highly valued in the modern NBA.

Teams He Played For Before the Warriors

Seth Curry's career reflects persistence and adaptability. After going undrafted in 2013, he earned short-term opportunities with several teams including the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns.

He later found more stable roles with the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and most recently the Charlotte Hornets.

Each stop reinforced his reputation as a reliable shooting guard capable of impacting games despite limited minutes. His journey across multiple franchises demonstrates the role of specialist players in today's NBA landscape.

What He Brings to the Warriors

Golden State is expected to utilise Seth Curry as a bench scorer and situational shooter. His ability to stretch the floor provides valuable spacing for Steph Curry and the Warriors' offensive system.

In small-ball line-ups, Seth's shooting will be a critical asset, while his veteran experience offers leadership in the locker room. At 35 years old, Seth Curry joins the Warriors not only as Steph's brother but as a proven professional who has carved out a respected place in the league.