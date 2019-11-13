The viewers had several questions when Dan Humphrey was revealed to be "Gossip Girl." The revelation had several loopholes that claimed the character played by Penn Badgley could not be the anonymous blogger.

The answers to these questions are finally here, as "Gossip Girl"'s executive producer Joshua Safran has revealed that Dan Humphrey aka the "Lonely Boy" was never meant to be Gossip Girl. Safran also strengthened fans' guesses who believed either Eric van der Woodsen or Nate Archibald could have been the blogger that watched over the lives of Upper East Siders like a hawk.

At a Vulture Festival panel in Hollywood on Sunday afternoon, Joshua Safran revealed the series finale wasn't always set to end with Dan Humphrey's reveal as the show's anonymous narrator, and that at various times it was meant to be either Eric played by Connor Paolo or Nate Archibald played by Chace Crawford, reports BuzzFeed.

"I like to joke that Dan was Gossip Girl because I had left the show by then. Dan was not my intended Gossip Girl, so honestly you'd have to ask someone else," Safran said.

"But I understand why Dan was Gossip Girl. I just had my heart set on Nate," Safran said revealing his first choice for the blogger.

Safran added that they were even working on to frame Eric's character as "Gossip Girl," but dropped the plans after fans started guessing it early in the show.

"We worked hard to kind of lay in tiny seeds about it being Eric, and then the NY Post wrote an article saying that Gossip Girl was Eric so we were like, 'We gotta scratch that,'" Safran said.

"Then...one of the writers realized that Nate had never sent a tip in to Gossip Girl, which is true at least through the end of Season 5. Nate never sent in a tip in through all of those episodes, which is when we're like, 'Oh, well then he's Gossip Girl,'" Safran added.

The show is gearing up for a reboot by HBO Max and Kristen Bell has been already roped in to give the voice to the blogger. Safran has also revealed that the cast would be diverse this time, unlike the original series where the leads and most of the supporting characters were white.

"It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that," he said, adding that the show will also have a lot of "queer content."