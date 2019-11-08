Hello, Upper East Siders! Gossip Girl will be back on your TV screens, and that too with the same distinctive narration.

Kristen Bell was the anonymous, unseen narrator of "Gossip Girl" for years, and will continue to be the same for its revival series on HBO Max.

"It's such a fun show to watch, and it's going to be on HBO Max and we're going to start in the spring. I'm really excited," Kristen Bell told Entertainment Tonight as she walked the red carpet outside the premiere of her new film, Disney's Frozen 2, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Thursday.

The producers of the "Gossip Girl" in a statement on Thursday said: "Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl." The HBO Max take, written by former showrunner Josh Safran, will be a 10-episode series. The show will be an extension of the original series that takes place eight years after the original "website" went dark.

When "Gossip Girl" ended, the face behind the infamous blogger, Penn Badgley aka Dan Humphrey had hinted another "outsider" might re-open the site in hope of entry to the Upper East Side world. The new series will approach that as it will follow a new generation of New York private school teens, who are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

Kristen Bell served as the narrator, the anonymous blogger for "Gossip Girl" for all six seasons comprising 121 episodes. She also made a surprise cameo playing herself in the series finale just after Dan Humphrey reveals himself as the real "Gossip Girl".

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will be the creators while Josh Safran will be the executive producer of the new take on the original teenage drama that had Blake Lively and Leighton Meester in lead roles playing Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf, respectively.

Talking about the storyline of the new series, Savage said, "Safran loves twists and turns. I don't think it's going to be a meditative version of Gossip Girl. It's not a tone poem. If it's more explicit, that's something that we've talked about and haven't really come up with a solid take on. Like, can they swear? Maybe there will be some nudity. We haven't really figured it out."

A premiere date for "Gossip Girl" hasn't yet been fixed.