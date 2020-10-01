"Dancing With the Stars" (DWTS) Season 29 introduced some big changes amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the biggest change was Tyra Banks taking over hosting duties from long-time hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The big announcement was made ahead of the premiere of "DWTS" Season 29 and left everyone shocked. Now, executive producer Andrew Llinares has opened up about the network's decision and revealed the real reason behind the cast-shakeup.

During the appearance on ABC's VirtuFall panel on Wednesday, Llinares revealed that it was time for the show to evolve. "I think it's all about evolution. I think any show like this that has been on many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve," he said as quoted by Us Weekly.

He went on to explain that the change was brought to give it a "fresh" feel for the new and old audience. "I think changing the host was all about evolution, it was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new [and] kind of make it reach out — maybe to a new audience as well, as well as the audience that's been there for years," he added.

For the first time in the history of the show, "DWTS" only have one host instead of two. And the executive producer feels the new one-host style is working out "brilliantly" for the show. He feels it has added to the pace of the show and it looks a lot different now.

"I think it's taken it to a new pace, in terms of moving faster and just feeling different," Llinares said.

As for Banks, Llineras appreciates her doing an "amazing job" as the new host. "It's just so wonderful to have her energy in the ballroom and her expertise as a host in the ballroom. I think I think she's brought a new life to everything. It's really exciting," Llineras said.

The news about Bergeron and Andrews' exit came unexpectedly in July through Bergeron and Andrews' Twitter posts. Bergeron has hosted the show since its inception and Andrews took over the hosting duties from season eight to 28.

The 29th season of "DWTS" premiered on Sept. 14 with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli returning to the judges' duties and Derek Hough replacing Len Goodman. However, Goodman continues to appear through prerecorded videos.

"DWTS" Season 29 airs on Monday at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.