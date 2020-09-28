Despite her ankle injury, Kaitlyn Bristowe has already emerged as one of the frontrunners in "Dancing With the Stars" Season 29. The "Bachelorette" star opens up about her injury and how she is coping with it.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who injured her ankle during rehearsals, presented a scintillating foxtrot routine with her dance pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, last week. The 35-year-old television personality delivered the highest scoring performance despite the setback.

And now, Bristowe is set to return to the ballroom for this week's performance. The Canadian star, who is known to have led the eleventh season of ABC's "The Bachelorette," took to her Instagram account to give her fans an update on the upcoming week's performance.

On Sunday, she posted a vibrant and graphic video teasing her performance for the "Disney Night" on "DWTS" season 29 airing this Monday. She revealed that she is portraying the much-loved Disney character, Moana. "Sing it with me. I AM MOANNNNAAA," Bristowe wrote on Instagram.

Also, she talked about the tough week she had to go through due to her injury. Bristowe has reportedly undergone an MRI test and awaiting results. Nevertheless, she is still in pain and has urged her fans to show support and love to her.

"Not gonna lie. It's been a tough week. Ankle is still so sore which has really put a damper on rehearsing. No MRI results as of this minute, which has been mentally draining too. So we are going to need those votes tomorrow night!!OK?" she added.

Despite getting injured, the "DWTS" contestant was spotted arriving at the dance studio for rehearsals of her next performance, according to Daily Mail. As per the report, Bristowe "looked in high spirits" and had a "smile on her face." Dressed in a cropped sweatshirt, joggers, and matching sliders, she even waved at the paparazzi while entering the studio.

"I have an MRI today and I will keep everyone posted. We can't thank everyone enough for the votes and love," Bristowe wrote previously on her Instagram alongside a clip of her last week's performance.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Mondays at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.