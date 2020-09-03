'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 finally unveiled the full cast on Wednesday. The highly anticipated announcement came days before its Monday, Sept. 14 premiere.

The star-studded celeb line-up was revealed in the episode of "Good Morning America" as planned. Fans will be excited to learn about the line-up that includes a diverse cast, from different walks of life. So, celebrities competing for the most-coveted Mirrorball trophy includes Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin, "Selling Sunset's" cast member Chrishell Stause, the leading lady of "The Bachelorette" Season 11 Kaitlyn Bristowe, former NFL player Vernon Davis, Netflix's "Cheer's" Monica Aldama, "Desperate Housewives'" star Jesse Metcalfe, "One Day at a Time's" Justina Machado, "The Real's" Jeannie Mai, Disney actress Skai Jackson, "Catfish" host Nev Schulman, Grammy-winner musician Nelly, NBA superstar Charles Oakley, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, and "Six Days, Seven Nights" actress Anne Heche.

"I may have a Superbowl ring, but I need that mirror ball trophy," Super Bowl champion Davis said in the announcement promo as quoted by PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Aldama believes that "this is one competition I was born to win."

As for Baskin, she is hoping to bring some focus to animals with her stint on the "DWTS" 2020.

"The biggest thing for me is the longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewers' eye, and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball," Baskin said. "It really should have been focused on the animals and I'm hoping Dancing with the Stars will do that. I am competitive but I am competitive with myself I want to do the very best that I can possibly do."

Introducing your #DWTS 2020 Cast ðŸŽ‰ Join us LIVE in the ballroom September 14 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HvbdQemIPa — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that professional dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart will be joining the celebs for the competition.

"DWTS" Season 29 will see Tyra Banks replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for hosting duties when it returns for its first COVID era season. The network has ensured that the show follows all safety protocols and that the cast members are safe.