"Dancing With the Stars" Season 29 is only weeks away from its premiere and fans can't wait to find out which celebrities are participating. The official announcement about celebrity contestants will be made later this week, however, a new report gives out three new names apparently competing for the Mirrorball trophy this year.

Us Weekly claims to exclusively confirm three celebs in the race for the most coveted title and trophy of the long-running reality competition series. As per the sources, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis are set to join the cast of "DWTS" Season 29.

Heche is an American actress and director who is best known for her role in daytime soap opera "Another World." The 51-year-old is also known for her work in the movies "Six Days, Seven Nights" and "Psycho." Apart from the movies, she is also a Broadway star, who was nominated for Tony Awards Best Actress for her portrayal in "Twentieth Century."

Metcalfe is the other allegedly confirmed contestant of the show. The 41-year-old actor is known for his portrayal of John Rowland in "Desperate Housewives," titular character in "John Tucker Must Die," and Tracey Riley in Hallmark's "Chesapeake Shores."

As for Davis, he is a former NFL player, who played for San Francisco 49ers. During his career as a footballer, he won Super Bowl 50 with his team Denver Broncos. Later, he joined Washington Redskins and retired in 2019.

Heche, Davis, and Metcalfe are set to join the celebrity participants AJ McLean, the Backstreet Boys member. He teased the news of participation through his Instagram earlier this month.

"I'm on a very strict diet, grain-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, no sodas of any kind, and completely sober for almost nine months," he revealed on Instagram that ET confirms is about his stint on "DWTS" Season 29. "This amazing, but rigorous, workout is all due to my amazing trainer, Mr. Bobby Strong. He's been a huge asset in my transformation, trying to get myself prepared and ready for what's to come in the next few weeks."

Weâ€™re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this seasonâ€™s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. Iâ€™m doing it ALL for you! pic.twitter.com/D7K7SY1F1D — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) August 27, 2020

Days later, the actor made the announcement on his Twitter account where he confirmed "going for the mirrorball."

AJ McLean happens to be the second contestant confirmed so far after "The Bachelorette's" leading lady Kaitlyn Bristowe. The television personality reportedly confirmed the news about her participation in June's episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!"

"DWTS" Season 29 will see Tyra Banks replace the long time hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Meanwhile, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba return as the judges.

Fans must note that the celebrity contestants will be confirmed on Wednesday, days ahead of its Monday, Sept. 14 premiere on ABC.