"Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS) season 29 is on!

ABC's long-running reality dance competition will be returning with celebrities and their dancing professional partners as they compete against each other for the most-coveted Mirrorball Trophy, this fall. On Tuesday's "Good Morning America" episode new details from the upcoming season of the series were revealed.

The network has released the list of returning fan-favourite professionals. The season 28 winner Alan Berstern will be waltzing back to the ballroom for the forthcoming season. The list of dance pros competing with each other also include three married couples: Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovsky, and Pasha Pashkov, and first-time pro Daniella Karagach.

Another newcomer joining the cast is Britt Stewart. Among other returning fan-favourites, there is Brandon Armstrong, Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, and Gleb Savchenko.

In additional details, it was made clear that the new season will be implementing all the safety guidelines in order to keep their cast and crew safe from COVID-19. All the pros, including those who are married, are living apart in order to avoid falling sick and maintain social distancing.

"It's going to be so different because we can't actually interact and even prep with each other, which is something completely different, but we're doing everything we can to keep safe. There's going to be a lot of FaceTiming," Emma, who will be appearing for the 12th time on the series, said during an interaction with "GMA" hosts.

The names of the celebrities participating in Season 29 are expected to be revealed later. Meanwhile, Daily Mail is reporting that "The Bachelorette" leading lady Kaitlyn Bristowe is the only known celebrity competing in the show. Also, the publication has learned that "Cheer" star Jerry Harris "is in talks to join the line-up."

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli will all be returning to the judges' panel. Tyra Banks will take over the role of the show's host after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their exit earlier this year.

"Dancing With the Stars" season 29 premieres Monday, Sept. 14 on ABC.