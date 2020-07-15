The long-running television series "Dancing With the Stars" (DWTS) is undergoing a major cast shakeup after the departure of show hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. They are officially being replaced by model and anchor Tyra Banks.

The announcement of Tyra Banks' casting comes two days after the news of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' exit broke on Monday. According to Variety, the "America's Next Top Model" creator and presenter will serve as host as well as the executive producer for America's much-loved dance competition.

"I've been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning...The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances...it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," Banks said in a statement.

In her statement, Banks acknowledged Bergeron's legacy as the presenter of the show serving since its inception in the year 2005. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats," she added.

Bergeron hosted 28 seasons of the series alongside several co-hosts including Andrews. He hosted the series with Lisa Canning for its pilot season and was later joined by Samantha Harris for eight seasons. Harris was replaced by Brooke Burke-Charvet in the tenth season through seventeen. In the eighteenth season, Bergeron welcomed Andrews as his co-host who hosted along with him until 2020.

Speaking out for the first time since the big reveal, Andrews released a statement via her Twitter account whereby she thanked the ABC and Bergeron calling him her "loving host."

"Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges. It will always cherish my days on that sat, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels," Andrews wrote.