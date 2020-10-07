"Dancing With the Stars" Monday's episodes ended with a massive fumble, thanks to show host Tyra Banks. She made a shocking gaffe on live television and now she is apologising for it.

At the end of "DWTS" season 29 week 4 episode, Banks took to the stage to announce the names of the bottom two couples. She said that Anne Heche and partner Keo Motsepe, along with NFL star Vernon Davis and dancer Peta Murgatroyd were in the bottom two. And she mentioned Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were in the safe zone. In fact, Monica and Val were among the bottom two instead of Vernon and Peta. Moments later, she realised her mistake and called the duo back to the stage.

"Please come back. Please have Monica come back," Banks said on the ABC competition show. "There's been an error in our control room, but we're making it happen. This is live TV, right? This is the craziness of live TV."

Eventually, Monica was declared safe and Anne bid goodbye to the show.

According to Deadline, Banks took to Instagram Story with a video to explain the error. Speaking in the video, she revealed that there was a "technical difficulty" and so the names on the card shown to her "were wrong names."

"It's really unfortunate that certain people thought that they were safe, and they weren't, and they had to get called back and it's a mess," she said on an Instagram story that is unavailable now. "But it's my job as the host to keep the show going and to try to figure out, handle what's going on behind the scenes ... We're all a team and we got through it together and can't wait to see you guys next week and let's hope that there's no technical difficulties like there were this week because oh my gosh."

Later, the supermodel also posted about it on Twitter.

Be careful that's what got Steve Harvey in trouble at that Miss Universe pageant It really can happen to anyone — Annette Bradley (@Annette_Xena527) October 6, 2020

"Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through," Banks stated on the tweet.

This was Banks' fourth episode as the show host of the long-running reality dance show. She replaced the show's longtime hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Banks' tweet got fans to react to the change.

"Tom would have never had this issue," said one user.

"29 seasons and this is the first time that has happened? Love you Tyra but we need Tom back," said another.

It also reminded fans of Steve Harvey's flub at Miss Universe 2015.

"Be careful that's what got Steve Harvey in trouble at that Miss Universe pageant It really can happen to anyone," said one fan.

"DWTS" Season 29 airs Mondays at 8:00 pm on ABC.