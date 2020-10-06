Film and television actress Anne Heche opened up about her past relationship with Ellen DeGeneres on the latest episode of "Dancing With the Stars" season 29. Heche, who was eliminated during the episode, talked about the relationship to her dance professional partner Keo Motsepe as seen in a sneak peek.

According to People, the 51-year-old Broadway and movie actress reflected on her very public relationship with the talk show host that led to a downturn in her career. As mentioned by Heche, the pair met in 1997 at a Vanity Fair party and it "changed her life forever."

"My movie premiere for 'Volcano,' I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," she claims. "At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say' and I said, 'No thanks.' I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after-party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman."

She went on to reveal that their relationship lasted for three-and-a-half years and ended in the year 2000. She revealed that her romance with the award-winning show host cost her a "multi-million dollar picture deal."

"The stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years," Heche added.

On Monday's episode, Heche delivered her last performance with dance pro Motsepe. The pair performed Paso Doble to "Rise" by Katy Perry and was rewarded with a score of 21 out of 30. The judges appreciated her performance and said it was her best one so far.

The actress teased her dance on her official Instagram account ahead of the episode.

"Here we go! Tonight I Rise! @katyperry I hope you tune in to @dancingabc where I will talk about my story in the '90s and how standing up for #lgbtq rights impacted my career in a way that it would not today," Heche wrote.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Mondays at 8:00 pm on ABC.